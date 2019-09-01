They called him "Jop." His name was George Joplin III.
Jop was a master of community journalism. Somerset and Pulaski County were his community and his love for his home city and county was evident in everything he did.
Community journalism is far different from state and national news. Community journalism is a story about people and their everyday lives. It relates city and county government meetings; it records the honor of local heroes; it imprints the life of the person next door; it thrills at a home run by a Little League player.
Jop knew how it was supposed to be done. His father, George Joplin Jr. had shepherded The Commonwealth and The Somerset Journal through early years of existence. Jop came home from the Armed Services and took community journalism to the next level. If it happened in Somerset and Pulaski County, Jop demanded it be in The Commonwealth, called across the state the New York Times of weekly newspapers.
Somerset High School Briar Jumpers football and basketball games were detailed. If a coach at one of several county high schools at the time failed to call in a game score, Jop would leave a space and hold the paper until a reporter got the game story; even if he had to knock on the coach's door at night.
Bowling league scores were reported, team by team, line by line, game by game. Horseshoe tournaments, table tennis contests; regardless of how minor the sport, all got space in The Commonwealth.
People loved their paper. There would be waiting lines about 3 a.m. Thursday when the old flatbed press begin to roll, spitting out about 15,000 copies. A truckload of newspapers would be sold out at the Palm Beach plant on Bourne Avenue at the 7 a.m. shift change. Every governmental office in town got a complimentary copy of The Commonwealth. Jop believed these places were sources of news and he wanted their cooperation.
There were no 24-hour news channels, there was no social medial, there was no e-mail; just The Commonwealth and The Somerset Journal. There were no paper boys to deliver the newspapers to front doors. Newspaper vending machines and sales at country stores made the papers available. Jop worked hard to make people think The Commonwealth was "their" newspaper; that it belonged to them; that they had a right to have their story published.
Jop had an unbelievable mild temperament. He often counseled a reporter inclined to lose his temper: "If you lose your temper, you lose the war."
Two local women, unhappy about a news story detailing an accident involving alcohol, stood in the front lobby of The Commonwealth, tore a newspaper apart and threw the pieces in Jop's face, cursing him all the while. His demeanor never changed. He kept smiling, repeating: "I'm sorry you're so unhappy about the story."
Jop never modified a story to appease an unhappy customer. A local merchant, charged with DUI and car theft, promised to stop advertising if a story about his incident was not killed. Jop, still smiling, thanked him for his past business, but to kill the story the answer was "no."
Those were the days when reporters went to the scene of accidents to get the story. There were no police public affairs officers or court representatives who today assist reporters. Two local private photographic studios served as newspaper photographers and Jop sometimes, to their chagrin, would dispatch both to the scene of an accident to make sure he got a picture for the newspaper.
Jop was a teacher. He walked along with young inexperienced reporters, guiding them into professional journalistic careers better than any School of Journalism. He had a way to show you how without hurting your confidence.
Jop was a worker, probably the hardest working publisher and owner who ever sat behind a desk. He stayed on the job, many times around the clock. There were no time clocks then; getting the newspaper on the street was end of the workday, at times extending more than 30 straight hours. If there were a clock in the newsroom, it has slipped memory.
Jop's dream was a daily paper. It came true January 1966 when The Commonwealth and The Somerset Journal merged into the daily Commonwealth Journal.
Jop always said he would never sell the newspaper. But his health declined and he did.
One morning, about 10 a.m., all telephones in the newspaper plant went dead. An announcement on the building's intercom summoned all employees to the second floor.
A group of men in business suits stood, as if in a reception line. The were introduced as new owners of The Commonwealth Journal. To employees, huddled together in a group, it was scary.
That was many years ago. It was a symbol of the decline and disappearance of family owned newspapers.
Newspaper sales became commonplace. Time changes everything, but to some it was sad not seeing Jop, with his Thermos of coffee, working after midnight to get the paper out.
