74 YEARS AGO
MARCH 6, 1946
Veteran Returns to County After Severe Injury
Pfc. James Norton, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jim Norton, Route 3, who lost both arms below the elbow, and suffered injuries to his right foot and ear when a land mine exploded near him in Germany on Nov. 2, 1944, arrived home Thursday from the Percy Jones Hospital in Battle Creek, Mich.
Norton, who graduated from Shopville High School in 1943 and entered the Army March 4, 1944, was serving with the 28th Infantry Division, attached to the first Army, when he was injured.
He returned to the states March 2, 1944 and was in the Percy Jones Hospital for five months when he was sent to the O'Reilly Hospital, Springfield, Mo., where he underwent an operation on his foot, a fracture having failed to heal properly.
Pfc. Norton has been equipped with metal, claw-like artificial hands and learned how to use them remarkably well. He can handle a fork and spoon without any trouble, but still finds it difficult to use a knife. He is able to put on his clothes and shoes without assistance.
Nancy Youth Killed
Beecher Daulton, 23, son of the late Henry Daulton of Nancy, suffered fatal injuries at 1:30 o'clock this afternoon when the car which he was driving collided with another vehicle at the entrance to Zollicoffer Park at Nancy and overturned several times.
The youth suffered a broken left leg and hip and internal injuries and died enroute to Somerset Hospital.
A passenger in the automobile with Daulton, whose name was not released, and William Gover of Shepola, driver of the other machine, escaped injury.
Ex-Science Hill Man Gets Important Post
Lt. Colonel Victor C. Swearingen of Detroit, Mich., has recently been assigned to duty as Chief, Tokyo War Criminals Trials Division, War Crimes Office, Judge Advocate General's Department, Washington, D.C.
He has been on Army duty four years and was assigned to Army Air Force Headquarters, Washington, D.C., prior to going overseas.
He is a veteran of World War I and is a charter member of Edwin Denby Post, American Legion.
Prior to being appointed Assistant Attorney General in Michigan in 1937, Colonel Swearingen had practiced law in Detroit for 11 years.
Colonel Swearingen resides with his wife and 10-year old daughter, Janet, at 5242 Grayton Rd., Detroit and is a graduate of the University of Kentucky.
Colonel Swearingen was born at Science Hill, Ky., where his mother, Mrs. Charles Swearingen and brothers Orville and Charles now live.
Neikirk and Son Here from England
Mrs. Roy Neikirk and 16-months-old son Eric Bruce, who arrived in New York Friday on the Queen Mary after a five-day trip from England, are spending the week in Somerset, the guests of Mr. Neikirk's parents, Mr. and Mrs. G. P. Neikirk.
At Cincinnati Sunday, they were met by Roy's twin brother, Ray who brought them here.
Roy, who returned home last September after three years' service in the Army and has taken over his pre-war job with the B. F. Goodrich Company in Louisville, was here to greet his wife and son.
It was the first time he had seen them since he left England on March 4, 1945 for service in France, Belgium, Luxembourg and Germany with the First Army.
Mrs. Neikirk, a striking brunette, is a native of Vienna. She fled to England in 1938, eight months after Hitler entered Austria.
In London she joined the National Fire Service, and served as a watchman during the "Blitz," a most trying and hazardous assignment. In Vienna, Mrs. Neikirk was employed as a photographer's model. It was on his first furlough in London that Roy met his bride and it was a "case of love at first sight," Roy said.
Red Cross Campaign Leaders Named
A. D. Roberts, an instructor at the Shopville High School, will head a committee composed of Mrs. Sam Barlow, Mrs. Mary B. Thompson, and Miss Fay Vaught, which will conduct the Red Cross Campaign in the various county districts outside of Somerset and the larger communities, it was announced today by Harold W. Cain, campaign chairman.
Tweedy Purchases Store
Samuel H. Tweedy, who returned to Somerset several weeks ago after a tour of duty with the Army, and who resigned last week as Manager of the H. A. McElroy Company store here, has purchased the Ben Franklin Store from Butler Brothers, Inc., and assumed management of the business Saturday.
Mr. Tweedy is a popular member of the Lion's Club, and is President of the Junior Chamber of Commerce. His many friends are glad to know that he and his family will remain in this city.
Dr. Bateman Home
Dr. Robert Bateman, who underwent a major operation at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington last month, returned home Saturday.
Many friends are glad to know he is making a splendid recovery.
Dr. Fulkerson
Resumes Practice
Dr. H. K. Fulkerson has resumed his practice at his office in the Virginia Theatre building after spending a month at home, convalescing from an illness.
Haggard Convicted of Manslaughter
Orville Haggard of Bethelridge, driver of a truck that struck and fatally injured Nancy Joe Killinger, nine-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Killinger, June 9, 1945, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter by a jury in Pulaski Circuit Court Friday and his penalty was fixed at 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.
The defendant has taken an appeal to the Court of Appeals.
The accident occurred on Highway 27 just south of the Caney Fork Bridge, near the Killinger home.
The night before the fatal accident a truck hauling crackers skidded on the wet highway and overturned near the spot where the child was killed.
The next morning, Nancy Joe went to the scene of the cracker truck wreck and was standing there when Haggard, driving south, approached.
His vehicle skidded on the wet crackers, the driver lost control of the machine, and the rear end of the truck struck the little girl in the back of the head.
Weddle's Car
Recovered
The automobile of Dr. Brent Weddle stolen on West Columbia Street Feb. 22, was recovered near Georgetown Sunday night by State Highway Patrolmen.
The car, slightly damaged, had been abandoned by the thieves.
A physician's kit belonging to Dr. Vertrees Weddle, which was in the car, was also recovered.
Trash Fire Caution
Fire Chief Harold Catron today asked for the cooperate of Somerset residents in burning trash and cleaning off garden spots as the result of five fire runs thus far this week, three of which were grass fires.
Ferguson Team
Manager Dies
Sherman Chitwood Jr., 18, manager of the Ferguson High School Warhorse basketball team, died last Wednesday evening at his home in Ferguson following a short illness.
He was a senior at Ferguson and was popular among his classmates and teachers.
A son of Mrs. Sherman Chitwood and the late Mr. Chitwood, the youth was born in Ferguson May 19, 1928 and had lived there his entire life.
He possessed a pleasing personality and was held in high esteem by his many friends.
Besides his mother, he is survived by several brothers and sisters.
NEWS FROM MARCH 13, 1946 - 74 YEARS AGO
Youth Struck by Tire Rim
Everett Keith, 18, son of Henry Keith of Keno, suffered a fractured skull Monday afternoon when a tire he was repairing on a truck blew out and the tire rim struck him in the head.
After emergency treatment at the office of Dr. J. H. Horton at Burnside, the youth was rushed to the St. Joseph's Hospital in Lexington.
His condition today was described as improving.
Somerset Man Finds Body at Dale Hollow
J. Hill Wilson of Somerset, employee of the Ferguson Shops, formerly of Danville, who is noted all over Kentucky for his skill in recovering drowned persons from Herrington Lake was called to Albany Friday to assist in the search for the body of Odell Melton, 29, Clinton County, who drowned in Dale Hollow Lake March 3.
After six days of futile search by citizens of that section, Mr. Wilson was called and within an hour and 15 minutes after he started dragging for the body, Melton was brought to the surface.
Mr. Wilson, who was born and reared on the Old Dix River near Danville, invented a special grappling hook several years ago which he has used in searching for bodies in Herrington Lake and which he used in dragging for the body of Melton.
Triple Funeral Held
Triple funeral services were held Sunday afternoon at the Ringgold Church for a mother and her two daughters who died within a period of 48 hours last week.
The three were buried in the Ringgold Cemetery.
The mother, Mrs. Katie Mofield, 84, died last Wednesday following an illness of several weeks. Her daughter, Mrs. Fannie Mofield Doss, 46, died Thursday night at the home of her mother after suffering a heart attack while sitting in the living room of her home.
The other daughter, Mrs. Frances Mofield Stevens, 40, died Friday morning at a Cincinnati hospital where she had been a patient for three weeks. Her death was caused by a cerebral hemorrhage.
NEWS FROM MARCH 20, 1946 - 74 YEARS AGO
Dick Baker Gets Scholarship
Richard Baker, a graduate of Somerset High School and a son of Mr. and Mrs. L. D. Baker of College Street, has been awarded a $500 scholarship to the School of Advanced International Studies, Washington, D.C. and will enroll at the school in September.
Young Baker is a student at the University of Kentucky and will receive his degree there in June.
The Washington school is one of the most noted schools of its type and the honor that has been bestowed on the Somerset boy is a very coveted one which comes to only a select few.
Haynes Dies in
Lexington
Odolphus B. Haynes, 75, better known as "Uncle Dault" Haynes, a member of the Somerset City Council for 22 years, died Sunday at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington where he had been a patient for the past 10 days.
He had been in ill health for several months and had been a patient at the hospital on two other occasions during the past few months.
Named Deputy Sheriff
Upon the recommendation of Sheriff Frank E. Beaty, Robert E. Heath was appointed a Deputy Sheriff by Judge R. C. Tartar.
