Campbellsville University's 35th annual Excellence in Teaching Award Program honored 205 teachers throughout the Commonwealth of Kentucky from 72 districts and/or private schools.
Although the ceremony wasn't in person, a video was sent to each recipient with a welcome from Dr. Lisa Allen, dean of the School of Education, who thanked them for the job they do and their impact on students in the coming years. She said the teachers have become better at what they do as a result of the technology they learned and used, and she expected the teachers to just keep getting better. "Teachers are vital in the lives of students and families and society as a whole," she said.
A total of 4,368 Kentucky teachers have been honored since the program began in 1987 with assistance from Earl Aaron and the Ward, Cundiff, and Aaron Memorial Fund. The purpose of the program is to recognize the quality teaching and learning taking place in the school systems throughout Kentucky.
The teachers are selected by their school districts in each grade level (preschool/elementary, middle and high school).
Karla Vanhooser, Pulaski Elementary School, Sarin Wilson, Southern Middle School, and Jennifer Cain, Pulaski County High School were chosen for Pulaski County School District. Patrick Richardson, Superintendent.
Karla Vanhooser, of Somerset, Ky., has taught second grade and fourth and fifth grade reading at Pulaski Elementary School since 1998. She formerly taught fourth and fifth grade at Burnside Elementary School. She received her bachelor's degree from Western Kentucky University in 1995 and her master's degree from Eastern Kentucky University in 2002. She is a 1991 graduate of DuQuoin High School in DuQuoin, Ill. She is married to Brian Vanhooser and they have two children: Keegan and Aiden Vanhooser.
Sarin Wilson, of Somerset, Ky., has taught seventh grade science at Southern Middle School since 2006. She received her Bachelor of Science in Middle Childhood Education from Otterbein College in 2003 and her Master of Arts in Science from Lesley University in 2007. In 2019, she earned her National Board Certification for Early Adolescent Science and her Master of Arts in teacher Leadership from Morehead State University. She is the daughter of Tom and Karen Arnholt of Nancy, Ky. She is married to Luke Wilson and they have three children: Jack, Stella and Olin Wilson.
Jennifer Cain, of Eubank, Ky., has taught English at Pulaski County High School since 1995. She formerly taught 10th and 11th grade English at Washington School from 1993 until 1994. From Eastern Kentucky University, she received her bachelor of arts in 1993 and her master of arts in 2000. She is a 1989 graduate of Clinton County High School.
She is the daughter of Edalene and Larry Hurst of Albany, Ky. She is married to Johnny Cain and they have two children: Wiley and Brady Cain.
