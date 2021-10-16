Three SKRECC Line Technicians receive continuing education

South Kentucky RECC recently sent three line technicians for continuing education to help enhance basic skills for apprentice linemen.
Classes for the apprentice line technicians, hosted by Kentucky Electric Cooperatives at Inter-County Energy, included rescuing employees that are injured atop an electric pole, both by bucket truck and climbing, how to safely setup and use digger trucks and bucket trucks, and positioning while working from electric poles. In addition to outdoor classes, there was a day and a half of indoor training that covered many aspects of line work safety.
South Kentucky RECC Safety & Loss Control Manager Eric Chumbley says the workshop is essential to those doing line work around the state.
"Electric line work is among the most dangerous occupations, so it is extremely important for line technicians, regardless of how much or how little experience they have, to receive continuing education. Safety is a top priority when it comes to our employees, and we want to make sure they have all the tools and knowledge necessary when they begin working each morning - after all, the most important thing is for them to be able to go home at night to their families."
Attending the Basic Skills Workshop from South Kentucky RECC were apprentice line technician Gabe Dick, apprentice line technician Dylan Vaughn, and line technician Jacob Burchett.
