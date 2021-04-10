Time to declutter

Spring has sprung, and now is the time to think about spring cleaning. Before you spring clean however, you need to think about decluttering your house to get rid of those items you no longer use, or no longer want. Clutter and junk (the thing we no longer need or have quit using) have a tight grip on many people, and they think "they might use it someday." We spend our time, energy, space, and money to shuffle these things around and climb over them and often, they are really in the way. All these items come with a price tag, too. They take up space and costs add up for rent, energy (heat and lights), insurance, and emotions each time you deal with them.
As you get ready to declutter, do not try to declutter your house in one day. Just declutter one room at a time or spend an hour or two each day working on this project. Before you begin to declutter, you may want to ask your children, family members or close friends if there are items, they would like that you are going to give away.
Here are some Clutter Buster Ideas. Find a place for everything and keep everything in its place. Things that do not have a place and use, need to be tossed, not saved. Daily throw away junk mail into the recycling bin and do not let it accumulate. Sort through old magazines on a regular basis and give them away to a senior citizens center that might enjoy them or put in the recycle bin. Probably no one really wants all those "magazines" you have saved during the year. You may need to donate those hundreds and hundreds of books you have read and are saving "for what."
Do not forget those kitchen drawers and cabinets that you need to go through. Again, empty all items from the drawers and cabinets. You cannot use 25 pens or pencils that are taking up space. How many spatulas and big serving spoons have you collected? If you have storage containers with no lids, those lids are never going to show up, so toss those containers. You really do not need more than 3 sets of measuring cups or measuring spoons that are taking up space. Those huge size pots and pans that you only use at special times, and all canning supplies, can be stored in a tote in the garage or basement. If you have the space in your kitchen cabinets to store these items, then they are not creating clutter.
When working on your closets, again remove those items in the floor and stored above, and on racks. If you have not used it this year, or do not want it, then toss it. When going through your clothes, do not store away any clothing you have not worn. Most likely, you will not wear it next year if you have not worn it this year. And do you need 10 pair of black pants? You can divide closet items into things to give away, items you want to sell, thing to give away to charity, or other places that deal with used item. Toss those items no one would want. The prom dresses and cheerleading outfits need to be given to the children that have left home. You will not be wearing them. Remember we are decluttering.
Those shoes you no longer wear because they are out of style, you do not like them, or they hurt your feet, give to your favorite charity that accepts used items; if you are a yard sale or consignment person, put them in a sale box where you will add other items you are going to sell. You do not need lots of extra shoes around the house to take up space just because they are "like new."
Empty those dresser drawers to get rid of items no longer used. Those socks that have no mates, those panty hose you no longer wear, or those old night gowns need to be tossed.
Spend several days decluttering. After you have eliminated the clutter and organized things you want to keep, you need a plan to prevent clutter from building up again. Throw away things daily that you do not want. Keep a box or shopping bag in every closet for items that you need to recycle, discard, sell or give away. After decluttering, then you are ready to think about "spring cleaning."
Remember our Farmers Market downtown is scheduled to open today, April 10. Take the time to visit with our farmers and see what they have for sale today.
Sweet potatoes are always a great hit, but perhaps a dish we may not prepare often. You can use regular sweet potatoes, or if you prefer, buy sweet potatoes in the can. This recipe is from Plate It Up, where you can find any type of recipe you are looking for online.
Yummy Sweet Potato Casserole
*6 medium sweet potatoes
¼ cup maple syrup
2 tablespoons brown sugar
2 eggs
½ teaspoon salt
¾ cup low fat vanilla yogurt
¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
1 tablespoon cinnamon
Topping
½ cup brown sugar
½ cup ground rolled oats
1 tablespoon maple syrup
3 tablespoon melted butter
¼ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon cinnamon
½ cup chopped pecans
*Can use 6 cups of canned sweet potatoes
Will yield 12-1/2 cup servings, 190 calories
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Peel sweet potatoes and cut into 1-inch cubes.
Place sweet potato cubes in a medium saucepan and cover with water. Cook over medium high heat until tender. Drain and mash. In a large bowl mix together mashed sweet potatoes, maple syrup, brown sugar, eggs, salt, yogurt, vanilla, and cinnamon. Blend until smooth. Pour into a 13 by 9-inch baking dish.
Topping: In a medium size bowl mix the brown sugar and oats together. Add in syrup, melted butter, salt and cinnamon. Stir in pecans. Sprinkle over sweet potato mixture. Bake 30 minutes or until topping is lightly brown.
