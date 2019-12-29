Hey, it's time to "Get Fit." So many people think about starting a regular exercise program at the beginning of the year, but often times, it is just a thought. No matter what age you are, your body needs a daily movement. Pulaski County has several places that you can go to exercise, walk, or participate in groups activities, so make it a "goal" for this year that you are going to become more active. Lots of our seniors participate in the "Silver Sneakers" classes in the county.
Silver Sneakers is a health and fitness program designed for adults 65 year of age and older. You do a range of movements and it helps improve activities for daily living
Some people may not be able to physically walk or go to an exercise group. If you will come by the Extension Office, you can have a free resistance exercise band for home fitness and stretching. These bands will help you increase your arm and leg muscles. But you do have to use the bands for it to work.
If you work out regularly you probably haven't noticed a big change in your muscle mass. However, starting around age 35, we begin to lose muscle mass. Although regular exercisers lose muscle as they age, inactive people can lose as much as 5% of their muscle every decade.
Loss of muscle mass with aging, called "sarcopenia," has several causes:
Age-related decreases in the hormones that support healthy muscle, including estrogen, testosterone, and growth hormone.
Decreased activity in the nerves that control muscle contractions, a problem that is worsened by inactivity.
Many elders also experience decreased appetite; this can exacerbate muscle loss.
As we lose muscle, we also lose strength, and strength loss occurs more rapidly than muscle loss. This makes it more difficult to complete the tasks of everyday living, like yard work and house work. In a study of 90-year old European men, those with the lowest muscle mass and strength were 10 times less likely to live independently in their own homes.
Loss of muscle mass and strength also makes us more vulnerable to falls, injuries, fractures, hospitalization and mortality. Conversely, maintaining healthy muscle as we age is associated with prolonged independence and a better quality of life.
There are a few things to do if you want to maintain or re-build your muscle mass. Most importantly, participate in regular physical activity. Although resistance exercise (such as weightlifting, water aerobics and Pilates) is the best approach, any activity helps, including walking.
Seniors who have limited mobility and want to exercise at home might try the Sit and Be Fit exercise videos from PBS. Seniors who enjoy group fitness classes may want to check offerings at their local senior center, like Silver Snickers.
A healthy diet can also help. Protein is muscle's favorite food. As we age, we become less efficient at making muscle from protein. But we can partially compensate by increasing our protein intake so that it accounts for about 25% of our daily calories. For a small woman who consumes about 1500 calories/day, that would be about 95 grams of protein. It would be the equivalent of eating two eggs, one cup of cottage Cheese, and a 6-ounce chicken breast. Other recommended protein sources include fish, turkey, tofu, nuts, beans, peas and lentils.
There are supplements available that can contribute to healthy muscle. These include B vitamins, Vitamin D, creatine and protein supplements that can be added to smoothies. Alternately, many store-bought protein drinks taste better than they used to, and they are a good choice when you're too busy to cook.
Last week we gave you a recipe for "Crabmeat Patties" and this week we are sharing another fish produce recipe with you. This is a recipe from Mary Ellis, one of our homemakers that your family is sure to enjoy.
Blend of the Bayou
1 package of Cream Cheese Softened (8 ounces)
4 Tablespoons of Butter
1 large onion, chopped
1 pound Cooked medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
2 cans (6 ounce) Crabmeat drained and flaked and cartilage removed
1 can of Cream of Mushroom Soup undiluted
¾ cup cooked rice
1 jar (4 ½ ounces) sliced mushrooms, drained
½ teaspoon garlic salt
¾ cup shredded cheddar cheese
½ cup crushed flavored butter crackers (about 12 crackers)
Preheat oven to 350. In a small saucepan, over low heat, heat cream cheese and 2 tablespoons butter together until melted smooth
In a large skillet, sauté onion in remaining butter until tender. Stir in shrimp, crab meat, soup, rice, mushrooms, garlic salt, and cream cheese mixture.
Combine Cheddar Cheese with Cracker Crumbs and sprinkle over the top. Bake uncovered 25 to 30 minutes.
EVENTS AT PULASKI COUNTY EXTENSION
The Pulaski County Extension Office will be closed through Wednesday, January 1, 2020. It will open Thursday, January 2, 2010 at 8:00 a.m.
The East Somerset Extension Homemakers will meet on Thursday Night, January 2 at the Extension Office at 6:00 o'clock.
The Gourmet Gals Extension Homemakers will meet on Tuesday, January 7, at 5:30 at the Extension Office.
Join us on Friday, January 10, at 1:00 o'clock at the Pulaski County Extension Office, when we will be making personal homemade products, for the winter months. This will include hand lotions, lip balm and other personal items. There is a $5 fee for non-homemakers. Call the office to register at 679-6361.
