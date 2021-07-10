Tips for canning your vegetables

When you shop with the local farmers, you are going to find an abundance of green beans, corn, and other items you will want to preserve for the coming winter. If you have your own garden, you always want to provide your family with these nutritious vegetables throughout the year by preserving them by freezing or canning.
While gardens are just beginning to have an abundance of fresh produce, it is the perfect time to start preserving your homegrown vegetables. And according to the media outlook, consumers will see a price increase in canned goods at the grocery stores this fall, so this is another reason to preserve your foods.
For those that do not can or freeze vegetables for the coming winter, you may want to begin buying extra canned goods when you find them on sale. We have seen customers buying up lots of paper goods, but now, we may see people buying up lots of canned goods when they can get buy them at a good price.
When gathering your fresh produce, and you have more vegetables than you have time to prepare that day, you can put them in freezer bags for a few days, and then complete the processing later. You do not want to see your fresh produce go bad, so put them in the freezer when there is an overabundance of produce to prepare at that time. All items placed in the freezer must be completely dry, or they will form ice cycles when frozen.
Make sure you have the needed supplies on hand to can or freeze before you start the food preservation process. You can use your old mason jars until they break, so take care of them each year. You can use your old canning bands, but you must buy new flats or lids each year. You must have the new seal on the lids to make sure the canning product seals properly. Freezer bags are sold as freezing bags, not storage bags.
You can purchase canning supplies at many home goods store, farm supply stores, hardware stores, big box retailers and even online. If your family or friends have used canning jars they want to give you, make sure they are not chipped or broken places before using them. If you can every year, you need to take an inventory of your supplies to see what you have on hand before you start preserving.
Those that are new to canning or thinking about trying a new method of food preservation need to check with your Extension Office of the supplies you will need. All publications are free and will be mailed out if you cannot come into the office. There are only two safe methods for canning foods−the boiling water bath and the pressure canning methods. All other types of canning are not safe even though your neighbor may suggest using other methods. Freezing is just another type of food preservation.
Research-based recipe sources include home canning publications are available from the Cooperative Extension Service. The Ball Blue Book Guide to Preserving and the National Center for Home Food Preservation's website https://nchfp.uga.edu/., are also excellent sources.
The only type of jars recommended for canning are the mason-type canning jars that are created with thicker glass and specifically designed for canning. Other types of jars, such as craft or storage jars, will not work and may even break under the high temperatures used during processing. Jars that you have like what pickles come in, are not recommended for home canning.
More information on food preservation is available by contacting the Pulaski County Extension Office of the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service. These publications are also available at the Lake Cumberland Farmers Market in downtown Somerset.
Try this recipe for a new taste for your Fresh Green Beans.
Fresh Green Beans Stir Fry
1 1/2 pounds fresh green beans
1 medium red bell pepper
1 medium yellow bell pepper
1 small yellow onion
1/2 cup sliced almonds
1 tablespoon flour
1 teaspoon coarse black pepper
1 tablespoon brown sugar, packed
3 tablespoons soy sauce
1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons canola oil
2-3 fresh garlic cloves, diced
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Wash fresh green beans. Trim and string the green beans and cut into 1/2 inch pieces. Place green beans in a medium saucepan and cover with water. Bring to a boil and cook for 3 minutes or until beans are tender crisp. Drain and pour beans into a bowl of ice water to cool. Drain and pat dry. Core peppers and cut into thin strips. Peel onion and slice into thin strips. Spread the sliced almonds on a baking sheet, bake with the rack in the top position at 400 degrees F until lightly browned, 3 to 5 minutes. Mix the flour, black pepper and brown sugar together in a small bowl; stir in soy sauce and lemon juice until smooth. A tablespoon of cold water can be added if sauce is too thick. In a large skillet or wok, add the canola oil and heat to medium high. Add onion and stir-fry for 1 minute. Add garlic and peppers and stir-fry for 2 minutes. Add beans and stir-fry for an additional 2 minutes. Add sauce and toss/cook until sauce evenly coats the beans. Remove to serving plate and sprinkle with the sliced almonds.
