Tips for farm tractor safety in busy seasons

Spring and summer are busy farming seasons, and a peak time for farm injuries and deaths. Death rates in Kentucky agriculture traditionally are more than twice the national average. Tractor-related injuries are the biggest single source of these deaths.
The number of tractor-overturn deaths has declined in recent years because more farmers are using tractors with rollover protective structures (ROPS), sometimes called "roll bars." However, overturns still account for more than 60 percent of all tractor deaths in Kentucky.
The second leading source of farm deaths is being run over by a tractor or piece of towed equipment when an operator or rider falls off. Another frequent source of farming fatalities is having a collision with motor vehicles on public roads.
So what can you do to reduce the risk of farm injuries or fatalities?
Equipping older tractors with a ROPS to provide basic protection is one of the best ways to reduce this risk. This is especially important when the tractor is operated by youth or older people who have higher risks of overturns. More than one-half of all farm tractors aren't equipped with a ROPS; yet it is readily available for most tractors manufactured after the late 1960s and can be installed for as little as $600 to $1,200. Contact your equipment dealer with the make and model of your tractor to have it equipped with this life-saving device.
If you have roll bars or a safety cab, make it a habit to use seatbelts. A ROPS will usually stop the tractor on its side; the seat belt ensures that you stay in the zone of protection the ROPS provides. A seatbelt can also keep you from being thrown off the tractor and run over during rough conditions.
Always keep the bypass starter cover in place. It shields the starter terminal to keep an operator, who accidentally or intentionally "shorts out starter terminals," from being injured or killed. Because this procedure bypasses the neutral starter safety system, the tractor could start in gear, suddenly lurch forward, and run over the operator.
Thus, you should always start a tractor from the seat in the operator's station.
A missing power take-off master shield is another safety hazard. Sometimes operators remove these shields, and don't put them back on the tractor. As a result, clothing can easily become entangled in the spinning power take-off shaft. A power take-off turning at 450 revolutions per minute can wrap five to seven feet of clothing per second.
Farm tractors generally are designed for only one person. Extra riders, especially small children, are at risk of falling off the tractor or into the path of trailing equipment. A passenger also might divert the operator's attention from the important task of driving the tractor.
Improper hitching is another potential farm safety hazard. A standard drawbar height is designed to maintain critical tractor stability while pulling. Hitching loads above the standard height or at other locations on the tractor reduces its stability and increases the risk of a rear overturn.
It's also important to use reflectors or reflective tape on the front and rear extremities of towed equipment. Use amber or yellow on the front, and red on the rear. Front reflectors or tape are especially important when the edges of towed equipment extend beyond the left side of the tractor to alert on-coming drivers to protruding equipment behind the tractor.
To prevent collisions on farm roadways and public highways, equip farm tractors and towed equipment with a Slow Moving Vehicle (SMV) emblem and emergency lighting.The emblem warns other drivers of a slow moving vehicle on the roadway or highway. Be sure to check and replace sun-faded fluorescent orange materials on the emblem and replace damaged emblems.
Also, check the satisfactory operation of tractor lighting including headlights, taillights and hazard warning lights. They give advance warning to drivers sharing the highway with you.
Following these safety precautions will protect you, your family and your workers. For more information, contact the Pulaski County Cooperative Extension Service.
