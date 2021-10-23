Tips to combat food waste

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, food waste can be defined as food that has been served but not eaten, spoiled food or peels and rinds considered inedible. It is estimated that more than 30% of the food generated in the United States, approximately 80 billion pounds, ends up in landfills or combustion facilities.
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) found that fruits and vegetables have the highest percentage of waste at 50%, followed by fish at 35%, then cereals with 30% losses for oil seeds and meat and dairy at 20%.
Having food in landfills isn't the same as "composting," as food doesn't break down when dumped. Food in landfills is akin to produce in a plastic bag, it will not disintegrate. The nutrients in the food don't return to the soil. As the food rotten it produces methane gas, which is a greenhouse gas.
Studies have found that food waste is responsible for up to 10% of all carbon emissions across the globe. The FAO estimated that the carbon footprint of wasted food was equivalent to 3.3 billion tons of carbon dioxide per year. For comparison, all the transportation in the world, such as cars and planes, account for 14%.
There are several ways to prevent food waste. One way is to only purchase what you need and take inventory of what you have on hand before you grocery shop. This will keep you from buying duplicate items and creating unnecessary food waste.
Use what you have in the order you bought it. This goes for produce all the way to packaged goods. It may be helpful to learn what the terms "sell by", "best by" and "use by" mean so that you can know what food is still good that you have.
•Sell by - Grocers use this term to inform their employees when products should be removed from shelves to ensure frequent rotation of stock. It has no indication of food quality.
• Best by - It simply provides a conservative estimate of when the produce should be consumed for quality. It does not imply that foods are unsafe to eat after the date.
• Use by - Refers to dates when food should be consumed. This doesn't necessarily mean that the food will go bad if you are eating it the next day, but you should exercise caution with these labels.
Learn how to properly store fruits and vegetables. This will ensure they last longer. Some produce items are picky about how and where they are stored. Donate or barter those items you are not going to consume. Find a neighbor, friend or family member to share extra produce and meals with. Also, there may be opportunities in your community to donate items to those in need.
Get creative with leftovers or simply cut back on the amount of food you prepare if you are unable to eat all leftovers in the recommended amount of time. Start getting creative with the entire product. Did you use carrots and still have the carrot tops? Those are great to add to homemade vegetable stock or give them a try! They are edible, and it could be an opportunity to try something new.
And finally, embrace imperfections. We expect produce to look perfect, but oftentimes they can be an odd shape. This has no effect on their nutritional quality or taste. Just because it doesn't look picture-perfect doesn't mean that it tastes any worse than their prettier cousins.
For more information on reducing food waste, contact the Pulaski County Extension Office of the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service.
On Monday, October 25 at 1:00 o'clock, the Pulaski County Extension Office will have a class on Your Money Style. Join us to find out how you can save more money by knowing your style of spending.
Wednesday, October 27 we will be decorating tea towels for the season at 11:00 o'clock. It is free to all homemakers and $3.00 to others. Participants need to bring the material they want to decorate their towel with; we are talking about less than a quarter of a yard. Call the office at 679-6361 for more information
A class on Investing Class will be held on Tuesday, November 16 at 7:30 pm by ZOOM. Dr. Johnson will discuss ways to avoid fraud when investing. Register for these free classes at https://ukfcs.net/InvestingRegistration
We are still recruiting people to join our Pulaski County Extension Homemakers. Dues are $11 each year, and with your membership you receive a Southern Living Cookbook and an apple corer/slicer. Contact the Pulaski County Extension Office for more information
Squash Supreme
4 cups sliced summer squash
1 medium onion, sliced
½ cup diced red bell pepper
1 cup fat free sour cream
1 - 10¾ ounce can reduced fat cream of chicken soup
1½ cups dry corn bread stuffing mix
¼ cup melted margarine
This will make 8, ½ cup servings
Preheat oven to 350º F. Steam the summer squash, onion, and red bell pepper until slightly tender. Combine sour cream and cream of chicken soup. Add steamed vegetables to soup mixture and toss to coat. Combine corn bread stuffing mix and melted margarine. Place half the stuffing mixture in the bottom of a greased 2-quart casserole dish. Add vegetable mixture, top with remaining stuffing mix. Bake for 45 minutes or until mixture bubbles.
