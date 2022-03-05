Tips to help your spring cleaning

Spring is just around the corner, which means flowers, warmer weather and of course, spring cleaning. This is a great time to give your kitchen a good cleaning and food safety check. Here are some steps to help cut down germs in the kitchen.
Kitchen surfaces
Germs that can make you sick can be lurking in many places in your kitchen. Do not spread germs to food by mistake.
• Be sure to wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and warm water.
• Wash cutting boards, dishes, utensils, and countertops with hot soapy water after preparing each food item and before you go on to the next food.
• After cleaning, you can sanitize surfaces as an extra precaution to kill germs. Use a solution of 1 tablespoon of unscented liquid chlorine bleach and 1 gallon of water. Apply to surfaces and allow to stand for several minutes. Air dry or pat dry with fresh paper towels.
Refrigerator
Do not forget to check the refrigerator and freezer. Clean the shelves and drawers where germs can hide. You cannot always see germs that can make a person sick. Be sure to clean well all surfaces and small cracks.
• Check that the refrigerator is set to below 40 degrees Fahrenheit.
• Always keep the refrigerator clean. This is a good time to look for hidden spills and remove lasting odors. Wipe up spills with hot, soapy water, and rinse well. Be sure to clean under drawers and around the edges of glass shelves.
• To keep the refrigerator smelling fresh and help remove odors, place an opened box of baking soda on a shelf. Do not use cleaners that may give an "off" taste to food or ice cubes. These cleaners could also harm the inside of your refrigerator.
Shelf life
Make sure foods have not spoiled in the pantry or in the refrigerator.
• Check the labels on foods in the pantry for expiration dates.
• Check the refrigerator often to be sure you eat foods before they spoil. Once a week, make it a habit to throw out foods that should no longer be eaten.
Refer to Planeatmove.com for more information on storing leftovers. Source: Adapted from https://www.eatright.org/ homefoodsafety/four-steps/wash/spring-cleaning-101.
Be sure to come and join in on the Kentucky Women In Agriculture meeting, Tuesday Night, March 8 at 6 at the Wayne County extension office. Lindsey New will be the speaker.
Also, a great dessert to try out is Triple Berry Crisp.
Ingredients:
Cooking spray
1¾ cup fresh blackberries
1¾ cup fresh blueberries
1¾ cup fresh strawberries
3 tablespoons white sugar
¾ cup brown sugar
½ cup flour
½ cup oats
¾ teaspoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon nutmeg
1/3 cup butter
Yield:
12, ½ cup servings
Directions:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Spray the bottom and sides of an 8-by-8 inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray.Wash berries. Do not let berries soak in water. Hull strawberries by removing the stems and green tops. Place blueberries, blackberries and strawberries in a mixing bowl. Sprinkle berries with white sugar and stir. Set aside. In a separate, large bowl, mix the brown sugar, flour, oats, cinnamon and nutmeg. Cut in the butter until crumbly. Pour berry mixture into baking pan. Sprinkle crumbly mixture over the berries. Bake for 30 minutes or until the top is golden brown.
