Tips to manage holiday eating

The Habitat for Humanity holiday home tour fund raiser will be held today, November 13, and Sunday, November 14, at three homes on Main Street in Somerset. You can purchase your ticket at one of the houses that include The Cheuvront House, The Knight House, and the Shine House. Tickets are $10.00. The times are Saturday, 11:00-6:00, and 1:00 to 5:00 on Sunday.
If a big turkey is on your menu for the holiday eating, you need a sharp knife to carve the turkey. Let Extension help you by giving you a knife sharpener. If you notice "professional chefs on television" sharpen their knives often while carving. You can act like a chief and sharpen your knife after each cut. Remember, if it is a bad knife that won't cut to begin with, this sharpener can't take care of that. Come by the Extension Office for your free sharpener.
With the pandemic, hopefully all your family members have received their vaccine and are ready to have a great Thanksgiving celebration. Some families may not be getting together, but it is usually a great time of the year to celebrate. Regardless of your situation, take some time to reflect on the upcoming holidays and the positive food memories you want to share or create this year.
At the end of the year, we have two big holidays where we sometimes overeat, Thanksgiving and Christmas. You may need to set some goals that you are not going to overeat, or plan menus with low calorie foods. During these two holidays, traditionally it involves lots of food events, with people gathering for holiday celebrations. Most families have favorite dishes they prepare on these days that can be modified for all to enjoy by using low fat or fat free products.
When asked, most families say spending time together is the most important part of the holidays, not the food. It may not be the food that is important, but our hostess for the holiday meal usually spends hours in the kitchen preparing for the big day. You may be one of those cooks that spends hour and hours in the kitchen for the meal that last 20 to 30 minutes. Is it worth it? I would think so but there may be ways we can simplify the meal and enjoy the time with our family. What can you do to simplify and still enjoy a meal and enjoy time with the family?
Some of your family members family may have special diet they need to follow. If this is true, then the foods they can eat need to be included in the meal. Memory foods don't always need to be high-fat, high-sugar or low-nutrient-density foods. Today we have lots of vegetarians or vegans' eaters. For those, make sure you have several fruits and vegetables included in the meal. What foods can you serve for those with allergies or must eat gluten-free. For the family member with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity there are certain foods they must avoid preventing adverse health effects. These are mainly grains used to make breads, crackers, pasta, and other baked goods.
Look at labels on foods you are serving to make sure they are gluten free. Avoid any meat that has been breaded. Check your cooking sprays and oils with added flavors or spices. Spices, sauces and condiments often contain gluten but are commonly overlooked. You can always get suggestions from those who are on special diets and make sure you include foods they can eat.
For your family members that are watching their calories, you may need to make some modification for those must-have foods that will make them more healthful. Look for ways to reduce the sugar, avoid the added the fat and extra butter. Select vegetables and fruits that are low in calories and sugars. Raw vegetables and fruits salads are great choices.
Whether you can be together or not, share a fond memory on Thanksgiving with your family. Often these memories will remind us of friends and family living far away that can't be with you on holidays. For some families, Thanksgiving and Christmas may be sad holidays. Eating out or changing the family meal may be best. You may want to have a brunch, or a breakfast instead of a luncheon or dinner meal. Creating new traditions can be healing for individuals who are grieving. Making new memories does not erase old memories. Your loved one who has passed away would want you to enjoy the holidays. The holiday season may not always be as merry as we want it to be. Remember there is no right or wrong way to approach the holiday season following the loss of a loved one.
What do we do with extra Turkey on Thanksgiving? How about making a Holiday Turkey Salad?
Holiday Turkey Salad
1 tablespoons of Olive Oil
2 pounds cooked turkey breast, cut into bite sized pieces
(This will be 4 cups of bite size turkey)
1 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt
1 tablespoon honey
14-ounce size can pineapple chunks, drained
1 cup halved red grapes, sliced
3 chopped celery stalks
2/3 cup pecan halves
Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add turkey pieces and fry until lightly browned. Allow turkey cool slightly.
In a small bowl mix together yogurt and honey. Set aside. In a large bowl mix combine the drained pineapple, grapes, celery and pecans. Add turkey and then the yogurt dressing. Mix well. Refrigerate until well chilled. Will make several 1 cup servings.
The Pulaski County Homemakers will be decoupaging on Monday, November 22 at 1:00 o'clock, and in the afternoon starting at 5:00. Bring your item to be decorated (jar, plate, etc.) and material to cover it with. This is free to homemakers and $3 to others.
Just in time for the holiday make an 18-inch Christmas Wreath for $20.00. This class will be held on Monday, November 29, at 10:00 o'clock. You must pay at the time you register; the class is limited to 10.
A Painting Class with the Christmas Theme (A Swirling Night Sky with Mary and Joseph) will be held on Wednesday, December 1, starting at 5:30 in the afternoon. A 11 by 14 size is $30 or a larger 16 by 20 is $40. You will complete the painting and take it home with you. Register and pay at the Extension Office.
The Pulaski County Extension Office will be closed Thursday and Friday, November 25 and 26 for the Thanksgiving Holiday.
