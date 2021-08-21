Too much screen time can have negative effects

The Lake Cumberland Health Department reports one additional death this past week with the COVID-19. The Pulaski County resident was an unvaccinated individual and in the 50-59 age range. We are extremely proud of the citizens of Pulaski County who ranks in the number 2 spot in our area's COVID-19 vaccination as compared to the state average and updated on 8/12/2021. The state average was 54% and Pulaski County was at the 42.2 percent of vaccinations. Taylor County lead our 10-county area with 44.73% of vaccines reported. If you need your vaccination, just check locally where you can receive the free vaccine.
This is also Kentucky State Fair Week at the Expo Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The fair will continue through August 28. This is a wonderful educational experience for you and your children. Contact the Pulaski County Extension Office if you need tickets to the fair.
Some children may be attending school this year by virtual learning, homeschool, or regular classroom attendance. No matter what type of schooling that is taking place this year, children and adults, seem to be fascinated by their Smart Phones and I-Phones. While technology can be a great educational tool and a source of entertainment, far too many people are spending too much time in front of a screen each day. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, children between the ages of 8 and 18, on average, spend 7.5 hours each day in front of a screen for entertainment purposes. This does not include the hours they spend on a computer for educational purposes both at school and at home doing homework.
Too much screen time, regardless of device, can have negative effects on children including sleep deprivation, attention deficit, cognitive delays and impaired learning. Fortunately, there are ways you can limit the amount of time your child spends in front of a screen.
First, be aware that the appropriate amount of screen time varies among age groups. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends the following amounts of screen time:
Children younger than 18 months: none except for video chatting
18-24-month-old: Parents who want to start introducing their children to digital media can do so but should select quality programming for their children and watch it with them to explain what they are seeing.
2-5-year-old: No more than one hour per day
6 and over: No more than one to two hours per day. Set consistent limits on time spent in front of the screen and the types of media they can access. Do not let screen time interfere with adequate sleep, physical activity and other healthy behaviors.
Here are some suggestions for ways you can reduce your child's screen time:
Set limits. Keep devices out of your child's bedroom and turn all devices (including yours) off during meals. Allow older children to have screen time only after they have finished homework and their chores.
Encourage physical activity. Children need at least one hour a day.
Develop technology alternatives centered on family time. You can do several activities together including listening to music and dancing, playing board games, reading books, imaginative play or even taking a walk.
Take an active role in screen time. When your child has screen time, know what they are watching. Help them select a video game or television show and do your homework beforehand so you know that the selection is age appropriate.
Be a good role model. Limit your screen time as well. Be present with your children.
More information on raising healthy families is available at the Pulaski County Extension office of the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service. Educational programs of the Cooperative Extension Service serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expressions, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
Our first homemaker leader training class will be held Monday, August 23, at 1:00 o'clock at the Extension Office. You need to wear your mask and are welcome to join this class to learn more about the Plate It Up recommendations. No registration is required.
Just Among Friends, Extension Homemakers, will meet at the Pulaski County Extension Office on Thursday, August 26, at 1:00 at the Extension Office. Jana Brown is president of this club. You can become a member of the Pulaski County Extension Homemakers and receive a Southern Living Cookbook and an apple corer/slicer free. Dues are $11 per year. Be an active club member or join the Mailbox Club. Contact the Pulaski County Extension Office for more information.
A barn quilt painting class will be held at the Pulaski County Extension Office on Wednesday, September 29 starting at 10:00 o'clock. The cost is $30 and includes everything you need to paint your barn quilt pattern. You must pay and register in advance. Only 10 people will be accepted.
Interested in touring New York? This trip will be September 23-27, a Thursday through Monday event. Contact the Extension Office for more information.
Our local Lake Cumberland Farmers Market is opened each Wednesday from 9:00 to 1:00, and each Saturday from 8:00 to 2:00. If you have Farmers Market Vouchers, you need to be spending them now at the Farmers Market. The vouchers can only be spent on fresh produce. If you need recipes, canning recipes, or help with your food preservation, check with the Pulaski County Extension Office. Woodstock Community Center has a produce market each Saturday 8:00 to 12:00. It is free to set up.
This is our recipe for the month of August from the Nutrition Education Calendar. This is a very easy recipe you can make with the baking taking up the most time.
Peach and Blueberry Crumble
1-28 ounce can of sliced peaches in juice, drained
1 ½ cups fresh or frozen blueberries
1 cup old fashioned rolled oats
3 tablespoons brown sugar
¼ teaspoon salt
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees
Place peaches in a 10-inch cast iron skillet
Sprinkle blueberries on top of the peaches
In a separate bowl, using a form, mix oats, brown sugar, cinnamon and salt with the softened butter, not melted. Sprinkle oat crumble over the top of peaches and blueberries. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes.
Makes 8 servings, with 150 calories.
