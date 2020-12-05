Tracker No.1 falls with 9 Snows to go

Friends, the count is on!!!!
Rabbit Traker No. 1 fell last Mondee nite an’ your humble reporter ain’t been so tickled since Pa changed the straw in the bed tick.
With our furst snow done melted an out uv the way, hit means we’ins has jest got 9 more snows to got a’fore sprang , accordin’ to the 10 foggy mornin’s last August.
I kan’t hardly wate ‘till warm weather gits here. I bin so busy runnin’ fur pressydint I ain’t had time to tak a bath an’ I’m beginnin’ to smel a little funky.
I rekon that Mr. Biden feller is gonna be pressydint an’ me an The Donald is gonna hafta find ourselves ‘nother job. I don’t want mucha job. I jest wanna ‘nough money to keep myseff in chewin’ tobakker.
Friends, I still thanks I got cheeted. Two ‘er three good wimminfolks told me they voted fur me, but I din’t git no votes. I thanks them air DemmerKrats up in Warshinton done throw’d your humble reporter’s votes inna ditch sumewhurs.
I’m tryin’ to git The Donald a’fore he leeves the White House to put that thang on a cart an’ haul hit down c’here on Pitman Creek. Me an’ him cud sot us up a stand in the Rose Garden an sel homade ice kream. Folks ‘round c’here don’t kare a site ‘bout me but they shore luvs The Donald. I cud let him wurk our frunt an’ he’d draw a site ‘uv kustomers, ‘special with his fine hedda hair.
I wuz jest a’thankin,’ me an’ The Donald cud play mummly peg an’ let folks bet on which ‘uv us cud win. I bet we cud make more money that racin’ mules at the county fair. If we kin git sume marbles we may play sume “keeps.”
Momma never wud let me an’ Brother play keeps. She sed hit wuz gamblin’ an’ we shudn’t do hit. Me an’ Brother ever onest an’ a while wud slip an’ play “keeps” whin we had sume marbles but Momma never did find out.
Talk ‘bout Pa fillin’ the bed tick with new straw, Brother wud wet the bed an’ blame hit on me. I got a buncha whuppin’ fur wettin’ the bed whin I never dunnit.
I ain’t lak The Donald, friends. I don’t no a site ‘bout the ladyfolks. Momma wudn’t let me an’ Brother look at the korset seckshion ‘uv the mail-odder cattylog. She ketched Brother lookin’ at hit one time an’ laked to wore him out with the razor strop.
Thar ain’t no ‘lections nex year, so I kan’t run fur pressydint. I’m so old that if’n I hafta wait much longer they wud hafta tak me to the inogaration in a wheel cheer.
I ain’t gonna give up, friends. I’m gonna start raisin’ money fur my nex kampaign ri’t now, so if’n you’ins wants to sind me sume money I ‘pint you’ins to sume good payin’ job whin I gits to be pressydint. I got $2.50 durin’ my last kampaign but hit wudn’t ‘nough to haul many voters.
“Member, if you’ins wanna Mak AmaryKerr Grate A’gin, you shudda voted Humble For Pressydint!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.