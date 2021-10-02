Autumn will soon arrive in Kentucky, and it is one of the best times to plant new trees. Cool-season planting allows trees to "focus" on root system development. Woody plants may take as long as 3 to 5 years to establish and recover from relocation, and cool-season planting may expedite establishment.
When trees and shrubs are moved from one growing site to another, they endure stress that results in poor root establishment. This stress may be the effect of improper installation and/or selection of poor planting material, resulting in a condition known as "transplant shock".
Plants that suffer from transplant shock may exhibit decline, dieback, reduced growth, and eventually death (Figure 1). In addition, plants experiencing transplant shock are more susceptible to secondary disease issues. There are also several diseases that cause symptoms similar to those resulting from transplant shock-related stresses.
For more information, request UK Extension publication Transplant Shock: Disease or Cultural Problem? (PPFS-OR-W-19) or call the Pulaski County Cooperative Extension Service at 606-679-6361.
The Pulaski Co Extension office is open to the public on a regular basis, Monday through Friday 8am to 4:30pm.
Tree Week is coming up October 9-16. Scan the QR code below for more information or go to the Pulaski County Extension Service website, click on Horticulture, then click on Tree Week 2021. There will be tree planting demonstrations, self-guided and guided tree walks, and kids activities all week.
