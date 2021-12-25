91 YEARS AGO
MARCH 26, 1930
Let's play ball
The Somerset baseball park is being put in excellent condition for the coming season. Twelve men and two teams have been at work for two week grading the field. A new stand will be built next month. In addition to giving Somerset fans a team to shout about, the management is going to provid one of the best parks to be found in the state.
Gover visiting
Herbert Gover, who has been with the U.S. Marines in Shanghai, China, for some time, is visiting his father here, Mr. Clarence Gover. He has had some interesting experiences in the past two years.
Eubank getting garage
Earl Acton and Everett Todd are building a garage on South Main Street in Eubank.
Basketball banquet
About 100 persons enjoyed the third annual basketball banquet of Somerset High School, held at the school building Tuesday night. A delicious dinner was prepared and served by students in the cookery department. Supt. P. H. Hopkins served as toastmaster and talks were made by W. H. Ramsey and Louis Hussing. Letters were presented to members of the girls' team by Coach Cecil Flood, and letters given to the boys' team by Coach Lum Allen.
The girls elected Miss Beulah Randall as captain of the 1931 team. The boys decided to elect a captain before each game next season.
Girls who received letters are Grayce Ross, captain, Elsie Reagon, Margaret Hamm, Mary Hamm, Beulah Randall, Ruth Murphy, Eula Judd and Thelma McKinney.
Boys who received letters were Captain O'Leary Meece, Robert Stevenson, Leslie Woodall, Ralph Winfrey, Howard Sitton, J. Logan Colyer, William Marshall Clark, Coghill Noel and Carroll Winfrey.
It's been a spell
For the first time in several years, Pulaski County will be represented in the Courier-Journal Spelling Bee.
Cathryn Council, 10, having been selected to make the trip to the finals in Louisville, in a match conducted by Principal Everett P. Hilton of the Science Hill school.
Cathryn defeated the contestants from the sixth, seventh, and eighth grades in a closely fought match. She is a sixth grader and a daughter of Ben Council. Her teacher is Miss Mabel Hill.
Commenting on the value of the spelling bee educationally, Mr. Hilton said:
We have found interest to be unusual. In fact, since we entered there were no failures in the sixth or seventh grades for the six month, and the class averages were 92 percent for the sixth and 89 for the seventh grade.
Approximately 100 words picked at random from review lists were given to the entire class daily.
Pauline Butte, 13, won the honor of finishing second to the champion. She is the daughter of Mack Butte, Science Hill. Pauline, a sixth grader, misspelled "particular." Other contestants in the final match were Mildred Burton, Margaret Burge, Frances Maxwell, Geneva Bryant, Nelva Richardson, Lee Godby, Mldred Richardson, Lucille Dodson, Margaret Lester, Lester Swearingen, Harry Smith, June Flanary, Lois Dungan, Marie Baugh, Emmett Phillips ,and Merrill Dungan.
Judges were Mrs. Ada Adams, Miss Garnet Hines, and Mr. Hilton.
Among the words on which the judges disqualified contestants were albumen, secret, elevator, comparison, prophesies, occasionally, deceive, chimneys, stripped, marshal .nuisance, shrieked, beefsteak, canker, and verse.
Good eggs
The annual egg shower of the Sunday School of First Christian Church was last Sunday.
Two hundred and forty dozen eggs were received and sent to the Widows and Orphans Home of the Christian Church in Louisville.
Tennis injury
Miss Catherine Orwin received cuts about the face and a sprained knee when she fell on the tennis courts just back of the Methodist Church on Central Avenue Friday afternoon.
Easter bargain
New Easter hats $1.28 the Gold Dollar Store, corner of Maple and Mt. Vernon Streets.
Dunbar winner
Marie Irvine, a senior at Dunbar High School, won the oratorical at that school. She will go on to Lancaster Friday for the Blue Grass Oratorical.
Scary scene
Mr. William Ramsey had the scare of his life Saturday when he thought he saw his boy, William Ramsey, Jr., lose control of the car he was driving and go over a cliff near Louisa, Kentucky. Mr. Ramsey was driving a new Dodge sedan to Paintsville and another son, Lloyd, was in the car with him. Just back of them in Mr. Ramsey's Chrysler sedan was William Ramsey, Jr.
On a sharp curve in the road Lloyd looked back and saw the car operated by his brother skid in the crushed rock and go straight toward the edge of the cliff. He called to his father to stop and Mr. Ramsey promptly applied the brakes. When they looked back all they could see was a thick cloud of dust at the edge of the cliff. They ran back to the place where they thought William had gone over but found he had swerved the car into the bank on the other side of the road and had escaped injury. The car was badly damaged and had to be left in a garage for repairs. The elder "Bill" lost several hairs, however, as a result of the experience.
Come quick
For sale. One 130-gallon tank and pump. Cheap if taken at once. R. S. Butt, Mt. Vernon Road, Somerset.
Can't top them
See Price & Burton for the best deals on hats in Somerset.
School for sale
Pulaski County Board of Education is accepting sealed bids for purchase of the old Alpine school house.
Look your best
Permanents for Easter give one that youthful, charming appearance. Nestle LeMur Wave $5 at Margaret Louise Shoppe, corner of Main and Columbia.
Doctors invest in hospital
Mrs. A. W. Cain has sold her 65 percent interest in the Somerset General Hospital to Dr. Carl Norfleet, Dr. W. M. Price of Dabney, Dr. W. R. Cundiff and Dr Marrion Warren of Science Hill.
Cornerstone laying
The cornerstone of the handsome new Somerset hotel on South Main Street will be laid Tuesday, April 22. A special program will be given. Col. Woodson Moss, who has leased the hotel, and Mrs. Moss will attend the exercises.
Airport needed
Members of Pulaski Post 38, American Legion, look with favor upon the establishment of a memorial airport here. Commander John Hill will appoint a committee to look into the manner of leasing or buying a field suitable for an airport. Recently the Chamber of Commerce has received letters from air transport companies that desire to make Somerset a stopping place on the trips of their commercial planes.
Having a blast
Whoever has been dynamiting streams in Pulaski County best be aware a $40 reward is being offered for their arrest and conviction.
The doctor (is still) in
A jury trying Dr. T. S. Lorton of Eubank on a charge of practicing medicine without a license was unable to reach a verdict in county court Monday and was dismissed. The case will be retried April 15.
Child bride
Mr. Lawrence Bishop and Miss Mildred Marsee of Science Hill were married in Stanford Wednesday afternoon. The groom is 19 and his bonnie bride but 14. They were accompanied by their parents who saw the knot tied.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.