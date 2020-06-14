LEXINGTON, KY (06/11/2020)-- Local students were named to the Transylvania University Dean's List for winter 2020.

To be named to the dean's list, a student must achieve at least a 3.5 grade point average during the term.

Chelsey Hall of Somerset

Jackson Horn of Somerset

Meredith Oakes of Somerset

Atticus Powell of Monticello

Transylvania University, located in the heart of downtown Lexington, Kentucky, is a top-ranked private liberal arts college featuring a community-driven, personalized approach to a liberal arts education through 46 majors.

Founded in 1780, it is the 16th oldest institution of higher learning in the country, with approximately 1,000 students.

Visit www.transy.edu for more information.

Tags

Recommended for you