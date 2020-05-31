Trimming expenses when income is tight

Friday, June 5 will be the last day of work for Brenda Williamson at the Pulaski County Extension Office. You are invited to join us for cake and punch at the Extension Office on Friday from 1:00 to 2:00 as we have a "Drive Through Reception" to honor Brenda for her years of service to Pulaski County. Please take the time to drive by for refreshments and a wave to Brenda.
Every household has expenses whether you are single, married, living at home, or away at college. What expenses you have and how much you spend on them will vary. The more people living in the household will increase the expenses of food, electricity, and water and maybe other expenses. The amount of time spent in the home will also add to the daily expenses. If you are a college student, a working family, or live in a home where everyone is gone during the day, some of the expenses will be less than those that have people in the household living at the home all day.
Some expenses are fixed, or don't change from month to month. These would include your mortgage payment, rental payment, car payments and other bills that are the same each month. Other expenses are flexible such as electricity, water, gas, and food and some others.
When income is tight, such as now when so many people have not been working, ask yourself which expenses are most important to you and your family's health and happiness. Make a list of all your expenses, making sure you put the fixed expenses at the top, then those things that don't make the top are options and where you can cut back on expenses.
You may be thinking that you can't cut back on other expenses but we all can try. Even among necessary expenses, there may be ways to save. The cooler you keep your house, the higher your electricity will be. Turn that thermostat up a few degrees so your electrical bill will go down. The lower your thermostat is set for your air conditioner, the greater amount of electricity you will use. If you work and are away from home, turn it up before you leave home. At night you might turn your thermostat up a few degrees.
Check on purchasing a smart thermostat or a programmable thermostat. The smart thermostat allows you to control the climate in your home remotely, shows you energy consumption in real-time and can even adjust themselves based on ambient conditions like humidity. Programmable thermostats let you set the temperature and have the thermostat change it based on the time of the day. Heating and cooling are the greatest use of electricity in your home.
When you leave a room, turn off the lights, the computer, the television, and other items that use electricity. Make is a habit to unplug your computer every night. Not only is this a real energy saver but is also can protect your computer from serious damage, especially during a storm. Use your toaster oven to bake items instead of your oven. Your oven is one of the appliances that uses lots of electricity and will heat up your kitchen. Look for other ways you can save electricity in the home.
Observe how much water you use monthly. Run your dish washer when it is full and do your laundry when you have a full load. How much water are you using to water your lawn or wash your automobiles? Check your water hose to be sure there are no leaks around the outdoor faucet. Sometimes we don't think about the amount of water we waste each day.
For your food budget you may need to cut back on the number of times you eat out during the week. Taking your lunch from home will save you lots of money daily and weekly. In planning your meals for the family make economical food choices. Your budget may not afford you serving a meat at every meal. Plan some meatless meals.
One area where costs can vary widely is communications. Your cellular phone package can cost more if you have multiple lines or unlimited services. Look at your services to determine whether you need all of them. This is shown on your monthly bill. Even with a contract, it never hurts to ask if your service can be modified, and your monthly bill lowered.
Another area where costs vary is entertainment. You might subscribe to cable, satellite, or streaming services -- or a combination. Keep track of how much you use each service. Also, look at what channels or brands are included with each as there may be some overlap. A different combination may provide the channels you like at a lower price.
Pay all bills on time to avoid fees and finance charges. In difficult times, it's tempting to use credit cards more or take out a loan. But try to limit credit use as it is not a solution, but simply delays when you pay, and adds interest. If you have a loan, you may be able to defer payments -- basically, taking a break from paying. This can help, but interest may still be building, so it could cost you more later.
Enjoy this lettuce wrap that is low in calories and provides you will several vegetables. This recipe is featured in our monthly calendar that is available to you free of charge.
Lettuce Wrap
1 pound of ground beef
¾ cup shredded carrots
8-ounce fresh white mushrooms, chopped
1-8 once can of water chestnuts, chopped and drained*
3 green onions chopped
1 tablespoons garlic powder
¼ cup low sodium soy sauce
¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
¼ teaspoon ginger
1 teaspoon honey
12 lettuce leave
Brown ground beef in a medium skillet over medium heat. Drain off fat. Add carrots, mushrooms, water chestnuts, green onions and garlic powder. Cook for another 2 to 3 minutes of until beef is cooked, and vegetables are tender. Add soy sauce, red pepper flakes, ginger and honey. Stir and continue to cook for 2 minutes. Spoon mixture on lettuce leaves and serve.
*Three stalks of chopped celery may be used instead of water chestnuts, if desired.
