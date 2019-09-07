73 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 4, 1946
Two Killed in Highway 27 Accident
Four persons were injured, two fatally, in a collision of two cars and a truck on highway 27 one-mile north of Science Hill at 8:30 o'clock Friday night.
The dead are Freddie Charles Diamond, 20, of Eubank, son of Mr. John B. Diamond, and Imogen Routen, 17, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Acton Routen, Waynesburg.
Injured were Ralph Watson, Route 3, Waynesburg, and Frederick L. Back, 19, Sagasser St., Somerset, a Marine who was home on furlough.
Wilson Elected
Kiwanis President
J. T. Wilson, President of Wilson Motor Company and vice president of the Farmer's National Bank, was elected to lead the Somerset Kiwanis Club for the year 1947 at a meeting of the club Thursday night at the Hotel Beecher.
Elected vice president was Pope Walker, vice president of the First National Bank of Somerset. Mr. Wilson will succeed Ben Adkins as president of the Kiwanians, although he will not enter upon his duties until the new year.
Seven Kiwanians at the same time were elected to the Board of Directors, they are: John Steele, Chester Copeland, Jack Hornstein, Sam Kennedy, Maurice Christopher, Kenneth Gibbs and Starling Gregory.
Somerset Men Hurt in Highway Mishap
Cosby McGowan and J. A. Hill, employees of the Red Cab Company, were painfully injured Thursday afternoon about 1 o'clock in a motor accident on Highway 27 two miles north of Eubank. McGowan was driving a Studebaker '39 sedan belonging to Hill when a front wheel came off the car. The vehicle struck a concrete abutment over a culvert, left the road, went into a field and crashed into a tree.
McGowan's injuries included a fractured left arm, a fracture of the left leg between the knee and thigh, and severe cuts and bruises. Hill sustained lacerations of the leg, arm, face, and hands and painful chest bruises.
Mrs. McGahan's
Concussion
Mrs. Emily McGahan, of the Crab Orchard Road, is reported as convalescing nicely at the Somerset City Hospital. She suffered a concussion when struck Aug. 27 by a truck driven by James Ping of Ocala.
The accident occurred near her home. Ping, charged with reckless driving, made bond for his appearance in County Court, Sept. 18 for examining trial.
New Faces at City Schools
Everything is in readiness for the opening of the Somerset City Schools Monday, Sept. 9, and a record enrollment is anticipated. Many new faces will be seen on the faculty staffs of the schools this year due to resignations of several teachers.
Teacher turnover in the high schools is the greatest in has been in the last 20 years, announced City Superintendent P. H. Hopkins.
Among the changes is Miss Georgia Ray, who married at the close of last school year and moved to Lexington. She will be succeeded by Miss Helen Donovan of Mayslick, who graduated from the University of Kentucky in June. Miss Donovan is a niece of Dr. H. L. Donovan, president of the University of Kentucky.
City Superintendent Narrowly Escapes
City Superintendent of Schools P. H. Hopkins had a narrow escape from serious injury Monday night when he tripped and fell down the long flight of front steps of the high school. He suffered painful knee bruises and minor lacerations about the hands and body. He was able to be at his office yesterday, however.
Well Known Farmer Breaks Back
Kenneth D. Ashley, well known farmer of Waynesburg, Route 5, suffered a broken back at his farm Tuesday morning.
He was hauling some bales of straw, being on top of the wagon, and did not notice a low beam in the barn. His back struck the beam with great force. He was admitted to the Somerset City Hospital and his condition is serious.
$56 Robbed from Spencer's
Spencer's Restaurant was burglarized some time between 11 o'clock Sunday night and 6:00 o'clock Monday morning, and the thief carried out a cigar box containing $56 in cash that had been placed in the restaurant refrigerator by the cashier.
A padlock on the refrigerator door had been broken. To gain admission to the building, the thief broke a pad lock on the downstairs back door leading into the restaurant.
Charles Spencer, owner of Spencer's and Gregory's Restaurants, said the break in this week was the fifth at his eating establishments within a period of three years. He called members of the City Council and Mayor A. A. Offutt to come to the restaurant Monday morning and view the work of the intruder. He complained to the officials about not receiving adequate police protection.
Concrete Pouring for Dam Soon
Pouring of concrete on the 5,275 ft. long Wolf Creek Dam will start about Jan. 1, the contractor Wright-Jones Company, announced this week. A total of 1,400,000 barrels of cement, 1,250,000 cubic feet of concrete and 7,000 tons of iron have been delivered on site for the 400 men employed on the project.
Ruffner Top Golfer
Wade Ruffner, Queen City Country Club manager and golf professional, walked off Sunday with the annual city tournament, defeating Arthur Hines 4-2 and at the same time emerged victor over Hines and the Meece Brothers, Virgil and Verda, in a first-flight round robin match, carding a low 72 to tip Virgil Meece, who shot a 73.
For his efforts, Ruffner was presented with the first prize, a water proofed, flight-type golfing jacket, donated by merchants of the town to the first flight winner. Arthur Hines was given second prize with a 75.
Pastor Remains in Somerset
Dr. Floyd D. Rose has been returned to the First Methodist Church to continue his successful pastorate for another year. The assignment was announced by Bishop William T. Watkins at the closing session of the Kentucky Annual Conference at Wilmore Sunday.
Union Grad, War Vet Joins Staff
Billy Hoskins, a native of Pineville, who graduated from Union College last month with a Bachelor of Arts degree, has accepted a position with The Commonwealth as a reporter and advertising solicitor.
Mr. Hoskins majored in journalism at Union and has considerable experience on the college publications.
Mr. Hoskins served three years in the Army with the infantry and was overseas 18 months where he saw much combat duty in France, Belgium and Germany. He was attached to the Ninth Army and served with the 29th Division. He was separated from the services Jan. 29, 1946.
Mr. Hoskins and his wife Maxine have taken an apartment on May St. and are receiving a cordial welcome here.
Mrs. Cosby Fractures Leg
Mrs. Bernice Cosby, who is employed in the office at the Southern Railway Depot, fell Monday as she was descending from a passenger coach and fractured her left leg just above the shin. She has been taken to the Somerset City Hospital where she is recovering.
Jumpers Prep for Opener
Somerset High will place a team on the gridiron this fall that will average 158 pounds and will be composed of inexperienced linemen for the most part and seasoned backs, announced Coach William Marshall Clark.
The first game of the season will be with the respected Corbin High Redhounds at Corbin Friday night.
Coach Clark has two inexperienced center candidates, Jimmy Sharpe, 150 pounds, and Bob Stamps, 160 pounds. Seven boys are fighting for the guard berths and only one, alternate captain Bill Vaught, 150 pounds, is an experienced guard.
Behind the line, Coach Clark has been using two backfields, switching the candidates around in an effort to find the best combination. The most promising are Capt. Clark Alexander, 150 pound quarterback, and Joe Van Hook, 160, Walter Strunk, 165, Jimmy Williams, 160, Earl Blake, 145, a returned serviceman, J. D. McAlpin, 150, James Dove, 140 and Henry Neeley, 145.
News From Sept. 8, 1921 - 98 Years Ago
Married at Chicago
To the surprise of their host of Somerset friends, Mr. Porter Elliott and Miss Ada Gover were happily married last Thursday at the parsonage of a Baptist minister in Chicago, Ill. The first news of the wedding came to Somerset when Mrs. W. D. Gover received a telegram Friday stating they would arrive on the noon train that day.
The bride is a niece of W. D. Gover and formerly lived here, but for the past few years has resided at Waterloo, Iowa.
At the time of the wedding she was visiting her aunt, Mrs. Geo Murray, at Chicago and Mr. Elliott had gone there on a visit and they decided Wednesday afternoon while out driving that they would surprise their friends by getting married.
Tacks on Pike
It was reported in Somerset by those driving on Stanford Pike Sunday afternoon between Somerset and Science Hill, that all along the pike, usually close together, there were many autos suffering "tire trouble."
Upon investigation it was claimed that tacks had been strewn on the Pike by some mischievous boys, of course. This is a very bad practice, if such is the case, for any boys to engage in and if the guilty could be found, the full penalty of the law should be paid by them. An automobilist has enough troubles of his own without unscrupulous persons trying to add tacks to their discomforts and taking all the joy out of joy riding.
Breaks Arm
Cranking Car
While cranking his car last Friday morning, Mr. J. W. Butte happened to the misfortune of getting one bone broken in his right arm when the engine kicked back. Not knowing the bone was broken, Mr. Butte drove his car to the ice plant and on returning home his car was struck by a truck and had to be taken to the garage. Before going home his arm began to hurt him so that he went to a physician who discovered one bone was broken and another fractured.
Faces From the Past
Jill Mercer of West Somerset, age 18.
Raymond L. Marcum. Joins Navy.
Ernest Marler
Dr. William Marshall
Ben L. Martin. New Sears manager
Kimm Merrick in 1993
