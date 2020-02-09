Turner recognized for years of dedication to Agriculture

The Kentucky Master Grazer Education program has dedicated the 2020 Gallagher Grazing Calendar to Mr. Kennan Turner. Keenan Turner is the retired University of Kentucky Agriculture and Natural Resource Extension Agent from Pulaski County. Mr. Turner dedicated 31 years to the Extension Service with 27 of those being in Pulaski County.
Keenan has been a tireless and energetic promoter of forages, especially rotational grazing. Keenan had many leadership roles in the Kentucky Association of County Agricultural Agents and the Kentucky Forage and Grassland Council but was happiest when he was working directly with producers. He was recognized for his exemplary educational programming by receiving the Distinguished Service Award from the state and national Agricultural Agent Associations, and also received the County Public Service Award from the Kentucky Forage and Grassland Council.
Keenan is a natural leader and mentor of agents and farmers alike, and was especially helpful to young farmers. Keenan served as the first Master Grazer Coordinator at the University of Kentucky. The editors dedicate the 2020 Grazing Calendar in honor of Keenan Turner and his many years of service to the Agriculture Producers of Kentucky.
