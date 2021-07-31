Twins launch community's first MEP engineering consulting firm

Cody and Justin Epperson have historically done everything together.
They played the same sports. Shared the same hobbies. Often they'd dress similarly without even planning it. Born and raised in Somerset, these fraternal twins have been inseparable their entire lives - choosing the same university and profession, earning the same internships and even the same graduate degree.
So it would stand to reason they'd be inclined at some point to start a business together -- especially given that they are the sons and grandsons of the owners of Epperson Inc., an HVAC, plumbing and electric business that has thrived in Pulaski County for more than 50 years.
"With our dad and grandpa being businesses owners our whole lives, we were exposed to it at an early age," Justin said. "It wasn't on our mind initially, but I definitely think having that background of entrepreneurship in the family and seeing it done first-hand was definitely motivating. It encouraged us to do it on our own."
But their business, Epperson Engineering -- one of the 2021 recipients of a Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) mini-grant -- is of a different model than the family enterprise. Utilizing their undergraduate degrees in engineering and masters' in business administration they earned from the University of Kentucky, along with years of experience working for a Lexington firm, Cody and Justin have launched the first MEP engineering consulting business in Pulaski County -- bringing home a service that is commonly outsourced to metro areas.
Describing themselves as the glue between the design team, Epperson Engineering works alongside owners and architects as they're designing commercial buildings. As consulting engineers, they are brought in early in the design process for budgeting purposes and to help develop the project scope. Once the owners and architects share their wants and requirements, Epperson Engineering designs the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems for the building. Their blueprint construction drawings and design specifications become part of the entire building design package on which contractors later bid.
Epperson Engineering also provides construction administration services -- following contractors through the construction phase of the project to ensure the work originally designed is executed on the back end and acting as the liaison between owners and contractors to make sure the project runs smoothly.
"These professional services have never been offered here locally," Justin said. "They have always been outsourced to cities like Lexington and Louisville probably 99 percent of the time. So to bring that offering local and have local people be a part of this community's growth and development means a lot."
In fact, having an impact on their hometown was the most appealing thing about starting a business here, Cody said. From the time they left for college to the time they moved home last year to start Epperson Engineering, so much had changed in Somerset-Pulaski County -- and they wanted to be a part of it.
"The transformation was evident," Cody said. "Developments were breaking ground, buildings were being built, and existing buildings revived. Just a ton of energy and momentum."
Until then, they'd only experienced this working in larger cities.
"It's really encouraging, with everything going on here now," Justin said, "We wanted to come back home and be a part of it, contribute to it. Help grow an area and community that means so much to us."
Cody and Justin launched Epperson Engineering on Dec. 1. Soon after, they applied for a SPEDA mini-grant to purchase a wide-format printer for blueprint construction drawings. Prior to leasing the printer and setting up a service agreement, they were outsourcing this service -- now, they have cut costs by nearly 80 percent by being able to print in-house. They estimate they will be able to pay for printing services for the next two to three years through the mini-grant.
Being able to receive financial assistance from an organization committed to supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses is tremendous, Cody said.
"Having a platform like SPEDA to lift up new businesses and put them in front of the community is huge," he said. "It was an amazing opportunity to be awarded and we're definitely very grateful."
Now their work is focused on making connections with people in the community and spreading the word that consulting engineering services are now available locally. They also want the people of Somerset and Pulaski County to understand the significance of hiring a local engineering consulting firm: Cody and Justin Epperson are connected to the community and are passionate about seeing it thrive.
"We're going to be the biggest fans of your project," Justin said. "You're going to get more than your average engineering company."
Two times more, to be exact.
