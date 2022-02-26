Kentucky Wesleyan College announces the fall 2021 President's List and Dean's List.
Draven Lockard was named to the President's List. To be eligible for the President's List for superior academic achievement, students must attain a 4.0 grade point average while carrying a minimum of 12 semester hours.
Wiley Cain was named to the Dean's List. To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must attain a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 semester hours.
Kentucky Wesleyan College is a highly ranked United Methodist-related four-year institution in Owensboro, Ky. At Wesleyan, students enjoy one-to-one relationships with professors, a rigorous academic environment and vibrant campus life experience.
