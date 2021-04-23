UK legend Derek Anderson visits Somerset High School

Submitted

Pictured Left to Right: Jeffrey Wesley, SHS principal; UK Legend Derek Anderson; Chris Girdler, SPEDA President and CEO

 

On Thursday, April 15th, Somerset High School hosted UK basketball legend, Derek Anderson. Mr. Anderson spoke to the Briar Jumper students about his life experience and the need for stamina and perseverance in order to reach their goals in life. His message truly resonated with students in the face of the difficulties of the past year as a result of the pandemic. Somerset High School is deeply appreciative of SPEDA and President/CEO, Chris Girdler, for their support in bringing Mr. Anderson to the students of Somerset High School. Students were excited to ask questions of Mr. Anderson, take pictures, and get his autograph and for his part, Derek Anderson was a tremendous speaker and positive influence on the students.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you