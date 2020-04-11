The year 1964 was the last year Baby Boomers were born. Some 76 million strong, Boomers are currently between 55-75 years old.
Boomers were here when President Lyndon B. Johnson was re-elected in a landslide over Barry Goldwater. President Johnson declared "war on poverty," and introduces a variety of federal welfare programs, including Medicare. Three civil rights workers were murdered in Mississippi during "Freedom Summer."
In Pulaski County, farmers burned plant beds in early spring, suckered the plants by hand in summer and cut tobacco in the fall. Ground was plowed instead of killing weeds with a herbicide.
Farm families came to town on Saturday, bought a sack of Holsomback's hamburgers for "dinner," and leaned against parking meters to watch traffic go by. Kids went to the matinee at Kentucky and Virginia theaters.
J.J. Newberry's 5 and 10 cent store with its big-city-like lunch counter was a favorite shopping place as were United Department Store and Hughes Department Store. Harry's Market was on North Main Street a couple of doors up from the old courthouse. So was Tibbal's Drug Store, and Decker Drug Store was on the north side of Fountain Square. Nearby Gregory Restaurant was a popular eating place.
A political rally or "June is National Dairy Month" celebration would draw a shoulder to shoulder crowd in the center of town. There was no social distancing.
The classic old clock, now affixed on the northeast corner of Fountain Square, then chimed the time from atop a tower on the century old courthouse. Pigeons built nests in crevices of the ancient structure. An occasional "street preacher" proclaimed the gospel from Fountain Square.
There was no 9-1-1. All first responders were dispatched from Somerset Police Station by a single dispatcher.
People were wearing Accutron watches by Bulova, introduced by Freeman's Jewelry and guaranteed accurate to one minute a month, unbelievable timekeeping compared to the historic dollar watch. (Accutron was the first really commercially and technically successful electronic watch. At the heart of Accutron was a tuning-fork oscillator, made to vibrate, thanks to current provided by a small battery).
Knife trading was a popular hobby among menfolk. You could get boot for a Barlow knife.
Folks gathered at church on Sunday to worship. They attended a two-week revival with services morning and night. Members of First Baptist Church were active on Somerset streets, spreading the Word.
At The Commonwealth, weekly predecessor to the daily Commonwealth Journal, news stories were typed on Remington manual typewriters. Type was set on Linotype machines, a hot metal type system that created metal lines of type. Yesterday's news reporters were hard-shell, heavy smoking, coffee drinking; maybe "strange" by today's definition.
Despite a different, slow-moving world and distant rumbles of a Vietnam War, an underlying peace permeated Somerset and Pulaski County. Here are some headlines from the Year 1964:
FOG CAUSES
TRAFFIC MISHAP
Marvin Bray, Somerset, was admitted to Somerset City Hospital after the 1956 Ford he was driving left Highway 80 some 1.6 miles east of Somerset The accident happened about 10 o'clock. Heavy fog which had formed over the area was a contributing factor.
HISTORY OF SOMERSET REFINERY
The history of Somerset Refinery reached back to 1898 when a Captain Geary supervised construction of a crude oil pipeline from Monticello to Somerset and then on to Hamlin, West Virginia. This was the actual beginning. A refinery was built in 1932 and countless improvements made each year. (This information was the lede of an advertisement published in The Commonwealth November 18, 1964 when Somerset Refinery was a thriving business in Somerset. The refinery, suffering financial woes, shut down in 2010. It resumed production as Continental Refinery in 2013 after being purchased by Demetrios Haseotes and then ceased production again for reevaluation about two and a half years ago. An announcement is expected in June about the plant's future operation).
CITY MAKES
ARRESTS
Somerset Police Chief James G. Hines reports 23 charges placed against alleged offenders during the past week. (Hines grew up on North Vine Street, worked his way up the chain through Somerset Police Department and eventually achieved his dream of leading the department.)
COUNTY SINGERS
The Pulaski County Singing Association will convene Sunday at Cedar Point Baptist Church, according to James Holt, president of the group.
MONEY INSURED
No one has ever lost a penny in savings insured by Federal Savings and Loan Insurance Corporation -- an advertisement by Mutual Federal Savings and Loan Association.
CLEANEST WASH
Albertson Electric is offering a new 1965 Silhouette Washer for $199.99.
MT. ZION NEWS
Rev. Reed filled his regular appointment here Sunday and Sunday night. Everyone enjoyed his sermons.
GOOD STANDING
Denney-Murrell-Correll Funeral Home is in good standing with Kentucky Funeral Directors Burial Association. (The funeral home, operated by Charles E. Correll and Elwood McKinney, was located on North Maple Street where the Somerset Post Office is now).
FLOUR BONUS
Two Quikut knives are inside special bags of Silver Mist Flour.
BURLEY READY FOR SALE
Rows and rows of golden burley -- Pulaski County's greatest cash crop -- already line the floors of the two mammoth warehouses here. Both Peoples and Farmers tobacco warehouses report unloading in the neighborhood of a million pounds Friday and Saturday -- the first two days of unloading -- and trucks laden with burley still line up on University Avenue.
APPEAL FOR
ORPHANAGE
Beulah Mountain Children's Home Appeal contributions reached $306 in cash, and more than $400 in estimated toys, clothing and food stuff are collected during first two nights of appeal on WSFC. Harold Rogers and Steve Cooper are co-chairman of the Junior Chamber of Commerce Christmas appeal.
CITY REVENUE BOOSTED
City court fines, costs and collections, parking meter collections and fines brought in considerably more revenue into (Somerset's) coffers during month of October.
MONEY-SHY SCHOOL DISTRICT
State recommends Ferguson Independent School District merge with either Somerset or Pulaski County school districts. (Ferguson eventually merged with Pulaski County School District).
ANNIVERSARY SALE
United Department Store has ladies' wool skirts for $2; boys' flannel shirts for 88 cents and ladies' cardigans for $3.99.
CITY MONEY
The Somerset City Council Monday night directed Somerset Gas Service to submit a complete financial statement showing its financial status as of December 1. The city-owned utility company was requested earlier this year to pay $15,000 of its funds to ease a deficit in the city's budget. No action was taken to accept the money although $15,000 was taken from Somerset City Hospital, also owned by the city.
LOOKING TOWARD THE ELECTION
Dr. Tim Lee Carter, Fifth District Republican nominee for Congress, and Senator John Sherman Cooper are in the district speaking on behalf of the candidacy of Dr. Carter and the Republican ticket.
CANDIDATE LIST
C. Homer Neikirk and John G. Prather are candidates for commonwealth's attorney. Luid Branscum and James P. Jones are candidates in the First Division, Pulaski County School District; Denton Whitaker and Howard Hargis are candidates in the Second Division; and Carson ((Jack) Daulton and Dr. Edsel Burton are candidates in the Fifth Division.
GROCERY SPECIAL
Dagley's Big $ Food Market is offering picnic hams for 28 cents a pound.
HOMECOMING HONORS
The 1964 Somerset Briar Jumpers football team, coached by J.W. Barnett and the late Homer Losey will be honored Friday during homecoming activities headlined by the SHS-Henry Clay football battle.
HEAT WAVE
The exciting new Siegler oil home heater is now at Lay-Simpson Furniture Company.
BOBTOWN NEWS
Much illness is reported in this community.
TOBACCO SUPPORT PRICE
Burley tobacco will go market in 1964-65 with an average support price of $58.90.
QUIET RIDE
The 1965 Ford rides quieter than a Rolls-Royce! -- Eubank Motors and Beaty-Stacy Motors, Somerset.
HOMECOMING QUEEN
Miss Gloria Hampton, a senior at Somerset High School, was chosen homecoming queen at ceremonies prior to the Somerset-Henry Clay football game.
There was no fear of the future in 1964. A child's graduation, marriage and the first grandchild were sparkles in parents' golden years. There was no COVID-19 to restrain their lifestyle.
