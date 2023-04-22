The Somerset-Pulaski County 2022 Nonprofit Business of the Year Award winner was United Way of South Central Kentucky.
The United Way serves 95% of U.S. communities and 37 countries and territories, making life better for 48 million people every year. Through The United Way, communities tackle tough challenges and work with private, public, and nonprofit partners to boost education, economic mobility and health resources.
The United Way is the mission of choice for 1.5 million volunteers, 6.8 million donors, and 45,000 corporate partners in more than 1,100 communities worldwide. In their second century of service, The United Way is building resilient, equitable communities across the globe.
Locally, the United Way of South Central Kentucky serves 10 counties where they fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community they represent.
2022 was a big year for our local United Way.
- They provided support to tornado recovery efforts in Taylor County.
- They participated in Live United Days with state and national elected officials to advocate for needs in our region.
- They secured a grant to develop a Volunteer Connector Program for the region in which non-profits, churches, and civic organizations can recruit and manage volunteers at no charge.
- They started a series of community conversations to address pressing needs in our community …… the first 2 sessions were on homelessness and affordable housing.
- They hosted several fundraising events like their 50th Anniversary concert, 2nd Annual Lickety Split race, 37th Annual Golf Scramble, and Smiles Campaign Kick Off – Comedy event.
- They distributed winter coats thanks to the generosity of a local business.
- They secured another grant to implement a Real Men Read Program in our public schools.
- They distributed books donated by the International Book Project at Pine Knot Elementary School’s back to school event.
- They attended dozens of community events and activities across the region.
- They participated in several professional development opportunities and trainings.
Needless to say, United Way of South Central Kentucky Director, Crystal Cox and her board have been busy providing value for all the citizens of our region.
Crystal and her team have ushered in a new era and approach to the way their organization should be ran, and its working brilliantly.
