WILLIAMSBURG, KY (01/03/2022)-- University of the Cumberlands is proud to congratulate its newest graduates on a job well done!

The following students from your local area received a degree from Cumberlands this fall or winter:

Hubert Schroer of Somerset, KY (42501), received their Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership

Christina Cain of Somerset, KY (42503), received their Bachelor of Applied Science in General Studies

Logan Crawford of Nancy, KY (42544), received their Bachelor of Science in Accounting

Karlie Roberts of Bronston, KY (42518), received their Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Jamey Tilley of Science Hill, KY (42553), received their Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Ashley Burton of Brodhead, KY (40409), received their Bachelor of Science in General Studies

McKenzie Fitzpatrick of Somerset, KY (42503), received their Bachelor of Science in General Studies

Logan Guffey of Somerset, KY (42503), received their Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Laura Cohee of Somerset, KY (42503), received their Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Brandy Osborne of Somerset, KY (42503), received their Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Shannon Mann of Montecello, KY (42633), received their Bachelor of Science in Public Health

Caitlin Jones of Eubank, KY (42567), received their Bachelor of Science Education in Early Childhood Education

Brandi Alexander of Somerset, KY (42501), received their Bachelor of Science Education in Elementary Education

Ann Davis of Burnside, KY (42519), received their Bachelor of Science Education in Elementary Education

Jayna Albright of Brodhead, KY (40409), received their Bachelor of Science Education in Elementary Education

Colby Hayes of Somerset, KY (42503), received their Education Specialist in Director of Special Education

Mindy Bell of Monticello, KY (42633), received their Education Specialist in School Counseling

Amy Conley of Nancy, KY (42544), received their Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling

Skylar Holcomb of Brodhead, KY (40409), received their Master of Arts Education in Literacy Specialist

Adison Corder of Somerset, KY (42503), received their Master of Arts Education in School Counseling

Megan McCutchen of Monticello, KY (42633), received their Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader

Isaac Wilson of Somerset, KY (42501), received their Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader

Lora Stewart of Somerset, KY (42501), received their Master of Arts in Teaching

Callie Thompson of Somerset, KY (42503), received their Master of Arts in Teaching

Alexis Crawford of Nancy, KY (42544), received their Master of Arts in Teaching

Tiffany Crook of Eubank, KY (42567), received their Master of Arts in Teaching

William Bell of Somerset, KY (42503), received their Master of Arts in Teaching

Shandin Ridner of Somerset, KY (42503), received their Master of Business Administration in

Lauren Holbrook of Somerset, KY (42501), received their Associate Degree in Nursing

Barrett Hutchinson of Monticello, KY (42633), received their Bachelor of Science in Coaching & Exercise and Sport Science

Lindsay Mcclellan of Monticello, KY (42633), received their Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

The university wishes these students all the best in their future endeavors. Well done, Patriots!

