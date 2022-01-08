WILLIAMSBURG, KY (01/03/2022)-- University of the Cumberlands is proud to congratulate its newest graduates on a job well done!
The following students from your local area received a degree from Cumberlands this fall or winter:
Hubert Schroer of Somerset, KY (42501), received their Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership
Christina Cain of Somerset, KY (42503), received their Bachelor of Applied Science in General Studies
Logan Crawford of Nancy, KY (42544), received their Bachelor of Science in Accounting
Karlie Roberts of Bronston, KY (42518), received their Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Jamey Tilley of Science Hill, KY (42553), received their Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Ashley Burton of Brodhead, KY (40409), received their Bachelor of Science in General Studies
McKenzie Fitzpatrick of Somerset, KY (42503), received their Bachelor of Science in General Studies
Logan Guffey of Somerset, KY (42503), received their Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Laura Cohee of Somerset, KY (42503), received their Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Brandy Osborne of Somerset, KY (42503), received their Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Shannon Mann of Montecello, KY (42633), received their Bachelor of Science in Public Health
Caitlin Jones of Eubank, KY (42567), received their Bachelor of Science Education in Early Childhood Education
Brandi Alexander of Somerset, KY (42501), received their Bachelor of Science Education in Elementary Education
Ann Davis of Burnside, KY (42519), received their Bachelor of Science Education in Elementary Education
Jayna Albright of Brodhead, KY (40409), received their Bachelor of Science Education in Elementary Education
Colby Hayes of Somerset, KY (42503), received their Education Specialist in Director of Special Education
Mindy Bell of Monticello, KY (42633), received their Education Specialist in School Counseling
Amy Conley of Nancy, KY (42544), received their Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling
Skylar Holcomb of Brodhead, KY (40409), received their Master of Arts Education in Literacy Specialist
Adison Corder of Somerset, KY (42503), received their Master of Arts Education in School Counseling
Megan McCutchen of Monticello, KY (42633), received their Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader
Isaac Wilson of Somerset, KY (42501), received their Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader
Lora Stewart of Somerset, KY (42501), received their Master of Arts in Teaching
Callie Thompson of Somerset, KY (42503), received their Master of Arts in Teaching
Alexis Crawford of Nancy, KY (42544), received their Master of Arts in Teaching
Tiffany Crook of Eubank, KY (42567), received their Master of Arts in Teaching
William Bell of Somerset, KY (42503), received their Master of Arts in Teaching
Shandin Ridner of Somerset, KY (42503), received their Master of Business Administration in
Lauren Holbrook of Somerset, KY (42501), received their Associate Degree in Nursing
Barrett Hutchinson of Monticello, KY (42633), received their Bachelor of Science in Coaching & Exercise and Sport Science
Lindsay Mcclellan of Monticello, KY (42633), received their Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
The university wishes these students all the best in their future endeavors. Well done, Patriots!
