University of the Cumberlands has proudly accepted the following area students into the UC Class of 2024.
Odalys Garcia of Somerset (42503)
Madison Lockard of Science Hill (42553)
Kira Francis of Bronston (42518)
Jeffrey Stevens of Bronston (42518)
Chandler Truett of Nancy (42544)
Korrey Riddle of Monticello (42633)
Located in the heart of Appalachia, University of the Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction that offers undergraduate degrees on-campus and online, along with several pre-professional, graduate and doctoral programs. With a total enrollment of more than 10,000 students, UC is the largest private university in Kentucky and is devoted to preparing students for the future through hands-on, experiential learning and research.
They will be among 1800 other students on the UC Williamsburg campus finding academic opportunity in more than 40 majors, more than 30 clubs and student organizations, 28 athletic teams and a commitment to affordability in a private, liberal arts education.
Cumberlands students come from 36 states and 38 foreign countries. Classes are small to ensure each student receives the individualized attention they need to succeed in the classroom. To instill in students the desire to be agents of change in the world who use their knowledge and talents for the benefit of others and themselves, all UC students participate in community service by the time they graduate.
For additional information about University of the Cumberlands, visit ucumberlands.edu.
