Department of Agriculture Rural Development Kentucky State Director Dr. Tom Carew kicked off National Homeownership Month Friday with a special announcement about the agency's housing programs.
"Last fiscal year, we helped over 4,600 families buy, build, or repair a home in rural Kentucky," said Carew. "We have a number of great programs and partners to help achieve the American dream of buying a home. By expanding opportunities for homeownership, we strengthen rural communities and help those who reside in rural Kentucky to build wealth and financial stability."
USDA's single-family housing programs include:
The Single-Family Housing Direct Home Loan Program provides loans directly to families and individuals so they can buy or build homes in rural America.
The Single-Family Housing Guaranteed Loan Program enables USDA to partner with private lending institutions, backing their loans to help families and individuals buy homes in rural areas.
The Home Repair Loan and Grant Program provides loans and grants to help families and individuals repair their homes to make them safer, healthier places to live.
The Mutual Self-Help Housing Grant Program provides grants to qualified organizations to help them carry out local self-help housing construction projects.
Visit the Single-Family Housing program webpage or contact a Rural Development State Office to learn more about USDA homeownership programs near you.
Under the Biden-Harris administration, USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety, and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, Tribal and high-poverty areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.