Use caution when paying SKRECC bill

When paying your South Kentucky RECC bill, please know that there is no charge to pay your bill. The co-op has received notifications from members who say they are being charged to pay their electric bill online. If you are being charged a fee to pay your bill, most likely you are paying through a third-party company, such as DOXO.
Third-party companies, while legitimate, will make you believe you are paying the co-op directly by capturing our logo, but then will charge extra to make your payment for you; however, you can't be sure how secure they are, nor can you be guaranteed that South Kentucky RECC will receive your payment in a timely manner.
To pay your bill online, free of charge and securely, visit our payment portal at www.skrecc.com. You can securely access your account by entering your user name and password. Your account number is located on your bill for easy reference. If you don't have your account set up, you can set it up by clicking "New User."
You can also pay on our smartphone app - just search for SKRECC in the App or Play Store; you can call and use our automated account system (press 5, then press 3 to enter your account number and make a payment); you can pay at our Somerset office kiosk; or you can always mail your payment to P. O. Box 910, Somerset, Kentucky 42502.
Should you need help, SKRECC employees look forward to assisting you. Please call your local office or (800) 264-5112.
