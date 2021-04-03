Use ladders safely this spring-look up and stay safe

With the arrival of spring, many people begin thinking about sprucing up around their houses, which can include the use of a ladder. Falls are one of the leading causes of injuries nationwide, which is why it is so important to use ladders safely. Misuse of a ladder can put you at risk of permanent injury or death.
Picking the right ladder for the job is the most important step. Choose a ladder that can sustain four times the maximum load and inspect your ladder before each use for defects.
To stay safe make sure you:
• Place your ladder on solid, level ground.
• Contact the local utility before working near overhead lines.
• When using an extension ladder, extend the top three feet above the landing. Find a friend to hold the base or tie it off.
• Keep the base free of work materials.
• Always face a ladder when climbing or descending and maintain 3-points contact (two hands and a foot, or two feet and a hand).
• Never stand on the top or at the first rung.
• Set the ladder at the correct angle (one quarter of the vertical length from the wall).
• Stay at least 10 feet from overhead power lines.
Remember to never overreach. You might tip sideways or cause the base to kick out. If your belt buckle is outside the side rails, you may be in danger.
Be extra cautious if you need to raise materials or equipment to where you are working. Instead of carrying items up in your hands, use a tool belt or a rope to get what you need up to your work site.
South Kentucky RECC wants you to be safe. Remember to always look up and locate power lines to avoid contact.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.