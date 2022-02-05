Using my plate

No matter what age you are, using the information we receive from MyPlate is a valuable tool when selecting foods to serve your family at each meal. When you use the My Plate suggestions, you are going to be following a healthy eating pattern. But sometimes we forget what we are told about My Plate in selecting our daily food and need to be reminded of what My Plate suggest.
When you look at your serving plates, no matter what size, you need to remember how the plate is divided into 4 different sections. One half of the plate should be filled with fruits and vegetables, one fourth grain and bread products, and one-fourth meat and protein items. Then remember your 3 servings of dairy products daily and water as a beverage.
In selecting vegetables, remember to select colorful vegetables. A colorful serving on the plate is more appetizing looking than only one color. In serving vegetables, you need to eat 2 1/2 cups daily. This can be raw or cooked/canned vegetables, or 2 cups of leafy salad greens or 1 cup of vegetable juice. Raw vegetables are like carrots, celery, spinach, broccoli, Brussel sprouts, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, and other vegetables you can eat without cooking.
Do the same with fruits, selecting a wide variety of color. You need 2 cups of fruits daily such as raw, frozen or cooked/or canned fruit; ½ cup dried fruit or 1 cup of fruit juice. An apple a day would be 1 serving, then you have bananas, oranges, tangerines, kiwi, 1 cup of the different berries, plus all the different fresh fruits you can find at the local grocery store.
When selecting grain products, try to include mostly whole grain and high fiber varieties. You need 6 ounces daily, which will include rice, oatmeal, popcorn, pasta and crackers. One slice of bread is usually 1 ounce.
One fourth of your plate should be from lean meats, beef, pork, ham, poultry, fish, eggs, nuts and seeds. Don't forget that portion control is important, and you don't need to eat 8 ounces of meat at every meal. You need 5 ½ ounces of protein daily. One ounce from the protein food groups counts as 1 ounce of seafood, lean meat or poultry, or 1 egg, or 1 tablespoon of peanut butter or ¼ cup of cooked beans, peas or lentils. Seven walnut halves, or ½ ounce of sunflower seeds gives you the same amount of protein as an ounce of cooked, skinless chicken or turkey breast. Try to limit your sausage, hot dogs, and bacon that have so much fat in them.
In addition, you need 3 cups of dairy products such as 1 cup of milk or 1 cup of yogurt, 1 ½ ounces of hard cheese or 1 ¼ cups of cottage cheese. And don't forget the water. You usually can't drink too much water.
Let's get ready for the Super Bowl by serving our families food from My Plate. You don't have to serve every food listed, but this will give you a good idea of healthy foods you can offer.
My Plate Snack
Platter
3 cups assorted vegetables, such as: bell pepper slices, broccoli florets, carrot sticks, cauliflower florets, celery sticks, cherry tomatoes, cucumber slices, snap peas, zucchini slices
3 cups assorted fruits, such as: apple slices, blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, cherries, dried fruit, grapes, kiwi slices, mandarin orange slices, cantaloupe, watermelon, pineapple chunks
6 to 12 ounces grains, such as: pita chips, pretzels, tortilla chips, whole grain bread or crackers
4 to 8 ounces protein, such as: 1 cup hummus, 1/2 cup almonds, cashews, or peanuts, 8 ounces sliced chicken, ham or turkey or 8 ounces tofu
8 ounces dairy, such as: cheese cubes or slices, Greek yogurt
Directions: On a platter, baking sheet or plate, arrange desired vegetables, fruits, grains, protein and dairy options to create a delicious snack platter. Dip selections can include your choice of fruit dip, guacamole, ranch or salsa. Feel free to include other foods not listed. Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.
If you have scissors or knives that need to be sharpened, bring them by the Pulaski County Extension Office on Thursday, February 10 from 10:00 to 3:00, in the basement of the office. The cost will be $5 per item.
For those special people in our lives, we will be making Chocolate Cocoa Bombs on Friday, February 11, at 11:30 at the Pulaski County Extension Office. Just call to register at 679-6361 so needed supplies will be available.
We will be sharing the recipe from our NEP Calendar on Tuesday, February 15. Join us at 11:30 for this cooking class.
Join us on Monday, February 28 at 1:00 o'clock at the Pulaski County Extension Office as we learn how to grow your own herbs in our kitchen as well as how to use herbs to season our food. This class will discuss how to start a kitchen herb garden, which herbs grow well indoors, how to harvest and store herbs, and how to use fresh herbs when cooking. Supplies needed: 3-4 quart-size jars (these can be recycled spaghetti sauce jars, canning jars, tin cans, etc.- clean with labels removed).
