Veritas Baptist College names Somerset resident to Dean's List

Daniel Woodcock of Somerset was named to the Dean's List for the Spring 2022 semester at Veritas Baptist College in Greendale, Indiana.
The Dean's List is an academic honor awarded to students who have completed a minimum of 12 credits in the term and have achieved a semester GPA of 3.0-3.74 on a 4.0 scale.
Woodcock is a freshman majoring in Bachelor of Ministry.
About Veritas Baptist College
Veritas Baptist College was founded in 1984 as Berean Baptist Institute in Fredericksburg, V. In 1989, it reorganized as a degree-granting institution under the name Virginia Baptist College. Since 2003, the institution has offered distance education courses, but in 2018, it made the transition to becoming a fully online college. No longer a regional institution, the name was changed to Veritas Baptist College, and its offices moved to Greendale, Indiana. Veritas is a Bible college offering associate, bachelor's, and master's degrees in Ministry and in Christian Education with students located around the globe. Its flexible and affordable online program allows students to train for ministry while remaining active in their local ministry.
Veritas Baptist College is a member of the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools (TRACS) [15935 Forest Road, Forest, VA 24551; Telephone: (434) 525-9539; e-mail: info@tracs.org] having been awarded Reaffirmation I of its Accredited Status as a Category III institution by the TRACS Accreditation Commission on April 19, 2016. This status is effective for a period of ten years. TRACS is recognized by the United States Department of Education (USDE), the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA), and the International Network for Quality Assurance Agencies in Higher Education (INQAAHE).
For more information, visit us at www.vbc.edu, or call 812-221-1714.
