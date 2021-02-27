Citizen Foster Care Review Boards in 53 Kentucky counties are seeking volunteers to make a difference in the lives of local children in foster and other out-of-home care. The boards need volunteers to review cases of children placed in care due to dependency, neglect or abuse, to ensure they are placed in safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible.
The counties in need of volunteers are Barren, Bell, Bracken, Breathitt, Bullitt, Butler, Carroll, Carter, Clark, Clinton, Crittenden, Cumberland, Estill, Fayette, Fulton, Garrard, Grant, Grayson, Hardin, Harlan, Harrison, Hickman, Jackson, Jefferson, Jessamine, Johnson, Kenton, LaRue, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Livingston, Madison, Magoffin, Mason, McLean, Mercer, Muhlenberg, Nicholas, Owsley, Pendleton, Pike, Scott, Simpson, Taylor, Trigg, Union, Warren, Wayne, Webster and Wolfe.
The Kentucky General Assembly created the state CFCRB in 1982 to decrease the time children spend in out-of-home care. CFCRB volunteers review Cabinet for Health and Family Services cases on children placed in out-of-home care and work with the cabinet and courts on behalf of the state's foster children. The court-appointed volunteer reviewers help ensure that children receive the necessary services while in out-of-home care and are ultimately placed in permanent homes.
Potential volunteers must submit an application, consent to criminal record and Central Registry checks, and complete six hours of initial training. The 2021 training takes place via two Zoom meetings and a self-paced program. Potential volunteers are encouraged to apply as soon as possible so they can be screened and, if approved, scheduled for training.
Once a potential volunteer has completed these steps, a recommendation is made to the chief judge of the District Court or Family Court for appointment.
To apply and get more information, including the list of training dates, visit kycourts.gov and click Family & Juvenile Services in the Court Programs box. On the Family & Juvenile Services page, click Citizen Foster Care Review Board.
Citizen Foster Care Review Board
More than 700 volunteers across the state serve as members of the Kentucky Citizen Foster Care Review Board. During Fiscal Year 2020, volunteers conducted more than 20,000 reviews of more than 13,800 cases of children in care.
The Administrative Office of the Courts administers the CFCRB program. The AOC is the operations arm for the state court system and supports the activities of nearly 3,400 employees and 406 elected justices, judges and circuit court clerks. The AOC also executes the Judicial Branch budget.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.