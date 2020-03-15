'Wash Those Hands'

March is National Nutrition Month. Extension employees will be at the IGA Store on Monday, March 16, from 10:00 to 12 noon. Stop by for a visit and pick up a sample of food, recipes, and other free incentives. Friday, March 20, Extension employees will be at the Kroger North from 10:00 to 12:00. You can also come by the Extension Office for a free exercise band and "cutie," any week-day from 8:00 to 4:30.
As we know, many diseases and conditions are spread by not washing your hands properly with soap and clean, running water. Keeping your hands clean is one of the best ways to avoid getting sick and reducing the spread of germs. And you can't wash them too many times. Handwashing is the easiest, cheapest and most effective way to protect yourself and others from getting sick and spreading germs.
Handwashing is your first defense against illness. Remember to wash your hands often and thoroughly. Carry a small hand sanitizer in your car, pocket book etc., if you are in a place without running water. If soap and water are not available for you to wash your hands, then use the hand sanitizer. If you are purchasing hand sanitizer, look for sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
WE just can't stress enough the importance of washing your hands to stay healthy. You need to wash your hands, and wash your hands often. Keeping yourself healthy is as easy as washing your hands often and thoroughly. You can remove up to 99.9% of germs on your hands if you take the time to wash them. Follow these steps every time you wash your hands.
Use clean warm water to wet your hands.
Apply soap.
Rub your fingers and hands together and scrub for 20 seconds.
Don't forget your fingernails.
Rinse with clean warm water, to rinse the germs away.
Dry hands with a clean towel or paper towel.
If soap and water are not available use a hand sanitizer that is 60% alcohol.
Wash your hands or use a hand sanitizer:
After coughing or sneezing.
Before touching your food.
After using the bathroom.
After handling animals or their waste.
When you have been outside playing.
When you have been out shopping.
For more information about keeping your family healthy, visit the Pulaski County Extension Office.
This is an easy, healthy recipe. If you are going to be gone from the home 2 or 3 hours, then use your crock pot to make the Easy Lasagna, and have it ready when you arrive. After work, or staying at home, you will want to use the oven to bake the Easy Lasagna in.
Easy Lasagna in a Slow Cooker
*1 large package of ravioli
2 to 3 cups (or more) of shredded mozzarella cheese
16 ounce jar of Spaghetti Sauce
Turn on your 5-6 quart slow cooker on low and spray with non-stick cooking spray. Spoon a little spaghetti sauce to cover the bottom lightly. Add layers of ravioli, sauce, and cheese. Repeat layers until items are used up. Cook for 3 to 4 hours on low or until all the cheese is melted. Enjoy with a green salad and garlic bread.
*Ravioli flavors can be purchased with cheese, mushroom, meat, lobster, etc.
If you want to make this in your oven, cook the ravioli as directed on the package. Spray a 9 by 13 pan with cooking spray. Set oven at 350 degrees.
Layer the bottom with a little spaghetti sauce. Add cooked ravioli, spaghetti sauce and cheese in layers. Repeat layers until items are used up and covered with cheese on top. Bake around 15-20 minutes or until cheese is melted.
Events Coming UP
The Extension Calendar Food Class will be held this week on Tuesday, March 17 at the Extension Office. We will be preparing "Breakfast Hash. This program begins at 11:30. Call the office at 679-6361 to register.
Come help us celebrate National Nutrition Month at IGA on Monday, March 16 from 10:00 to 12:00 noon; Kroger North on Friday, March 20 from 10:00 to 12:00 noon; and Kroger South, March 27 from 10:00 to 12:00 noon.
Learn how to make the wool dryer balls for your dryer. The class will be held on Monday, March 30, starting at 1:00 o'clock. You will need a skein of wool yarn, or wool roving to make the wool balls.
Pulaski County will be sponsoring a trip to New York City June 18 through June 22. This will be a Thursday through Monday event. Call the Extension Office for more information. The tour is opened to everyone.
The Sheltowee Artisans Guild will have a Spring Art Fair this coming Saturday and Sunday, March 21 and 22, at the Somerset Mall. This is a free event and you will get to view art, basketry, folk arts, fiber arts, furniture, leather items, etc. Saturday the show will be from 10:00 to 6 and on Sunday from 12:00 to 5:00. Do your birthday shopping, or gifts for yourself, with these vendors.
Rocky Hollow will be having a vendor's market sale on Saturday, April 4. Call the Rocky Hollow Center if you are interested in renting a table for this event. This is an opportunity for clubs or individual to make extra money.
