Water essential for good health

My grandfather, Bell County Sheriff Jim Helton would load up glass gallon bottles in his Plymouth sedan with straight shift on the column and we would cross the Cumberland Narrows bridge as we headed out of Pineville. After a short distance on our left was the Wasioto (Valley of the Deer) spring water that came out of Pine Mountain. It came out cold and tasty and he kept it in his refrigerator to keep it that way. My aunt Cinder said it taste better that Pineville City water at the time. Additionally it was a cool trip with my grandfather.
Things have come a long way as who would have ever thought we would by water by the bottle? Your body like the earth is made up of about 70% water.
Men age 20-70 need a TOTAL daily fluid intake of 3.7 liters and women 2.7 liters. Twenty percent comes from food we eat. We need at least 1900 ml of water a day or about 8 glasses of water. You should drink 12 ounces of water and hour during periods of excess loss
You should drink more water if you are hiking, at high altitudes, in hot temperature areas or pregnant. You should drink 16 ounces 2-3 hours before exercise and 16 oz thirty minutes before exercise. Water gets rid of waste thru perspiration, urination and bowel movements. Water lubricates joints and helps keep our temperature normal. The chilled water my grandfather kept in the refrigerator in the jugs was used faster by his body and cooled his body after work in the garden.
Vomiting, diarrhea, increased physical activity, alcohol consumption and decreased water intake can lead to dehydration. In the elderly the total body water is decreased, there is decreased ability to sense thirst, and dehydration can happen quickly. Signs of dehydration are;
* Dry Mouth
*No urine or concentrated urine
*Sunken eyes
*Lethargy
*Fast heart beat
*Low blood pressure
*Dry skin
Cumberland Gap and other spring waters are 100% pure spring water. Common chemicals found in tap water are:
*Fluoride that is added to prevent tooth decay
*Chlorine that is used to purify
*Herbicides that rainfall washes off farm land in =to the water supply
*Lead from corrosive plumbing
*Mercury from refinery and factory discharge and landfill and crop runoff
*Nitrates from farm fertilizer ruin off
*Pharmaceuticals from factor or improper disposal
Dr. Drake is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and is a past president of the Kentucky Academy of Family Physicians and a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians. Dr Drake has practiced in Somerset since 1984.
