Wayne County resident recognized for business, leadership skills 

September 2021 - (Monticello, KY) - The Happy Co., a leading producer and distributor of nootropic, functional beverage products with a focus on health and wellness, has recognized long-time Monticello resident Ashley Tucker for her business and leadership skills. While her hard work led to her new recognition of Royal Black Diamond, Tucker credits her role with The Happy Co. for making a significant impact in her life and the lives of her family.
Tucker discovered The Happy Co. in 2017 during a challenging and stressful time in her personal life. Tucker was introduced to The Happy Co. and the brand's Happy Coffee called Elevate MAX® that was designed to support mood elevation, appetite control and extreme energy.
Today, Tucker has continued to find stability and community support through her business with The Happy Co. and the team of independent contractors she works with every day. Tucker focuses on growing her Happy Co. business by building diverse relationships and sharing the high-quality products the company offers.
"Sharing The Happy Co. products and this business can elevate your life, but it takes time and dedication to grow a business," Ashley says. "I want people to know I can relate to them, and having these products, this business, the community and relationships makes the tough times a lot easier to get past."
"Our Brand Partners are at the core of our company, and their hard work and dedication is never lost on our leadership team," said Garrett McGrath, President of The Happy Co. "We are thrilled to celebrate their achievements with the recognition they deserve."
More information on The Happy Co. is available at thehappyco.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.