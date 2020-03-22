Ways to keep homes, workplaces clean during a pandemic

We continue to worry and are concerned about the COVID-19 virus being around us and keeping safe. Washing our hands is so important to keep us healthy, but we need to stop and think about sanitizing our homes and work sites anytime we have contact with a sick person. Sanitizing our homes and work sites is important to keep germs from spreading.
Coronaviruses and other viruses are spread by droplets, typically dispersed by coughing or sneezing from the sick person. If the droplets land directly on some ones face, infection will almost certainly follow. But most often, the droplets land on surfaces that are touched by another person, and then transferred from the person's hand to their face by touching their nose or mouth.
From the article by Michael S. Saag, MD., in our local newspaper last Sunday, he states that the "coronavirus can remain infectious on the surface where it landed for up to one week. So touching an object that is contaminated by the virus, such as a door knob, a water faucet, or a gas pump handle, for example, can readily transmit the virus." You need to think about sanitizing the door knobs, water faucets, counter sites, light switches, remotes, desks, toilets and sinks and other objects in the home and offices where you live and work.
The cleaning of visibly dirty surfaces followed by disinfection is a best practice measure for prevention of COVID-19 and other viral respiratory illnesses in households and community settings. These suggestions are cleaning guidelines that focus on disinfecting the home and work sites. When we wash our hands, wipe off the table, stove, etc., this cleaning refers to the removal of germs, dirt, and impurities from surfaces. And it just cleans. Cleaning does not kill germs, but by removing them, it lowers their numbers and the risk of spreading infection.
Disinfecting a surface, a counter top, sink, stove, telephone, door handle, your desk, computer, etc., refers to using chemicals to kill germs that are left on the surfaces. Any household bleach will contain instructions for safe and effective use of the cleaning product for disinfections and will include precautions you should take when apply the product, such as wearing gloves and making sure you have good ventilation during the use of the produce. And it will remind you to not mix different chemicals together.
For disinfection purposes, use a spray bottle with 1/3 cup of household bleach per one gallon of water. Check the household bleach for the expiration date. If you want to make a smaller amount, use 4 teaspoons of bleach with one quart of water. You can find these spray bottles at various stores in the county. Do not mix household bleach with other products. For effective disinfection, diluted bleach should be used within 24 hours after preparation.
If someone in your household has the flu or is sick, that person should stay in a specific room and away from other people in the home as much as possible. The same is true for workers in the public. If they are sick, they need to stay home. When someone is sick in the home, a separate bathroom should be used if available. If not, the bathroom should be cleaned and disinfected after each use by an ill person. That person that is cleaning the bathroom or other sites where a sick person is, should wear disposable gloves when cleaning and disinfecting the room. Gloves should be discarded after each cleaning. Be sure to clean the hands immediately after the gloves are removed. Areas that are dirty should still be cleaned using a detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.
Wear disposable gloves when handling laundry from an ill person in your home. If no gloves are used when handling their laundry, be sure to wash hands afterwards. Do not shake out pajamas or other laundry from a sick person. This will minimize the possibility of dispersing virus through the air. Don't forget to clean and disinfect the clothes hampers where the ill persons clothing have been. If possible, consider placing a plastic liner in the hamper that can be thrown away.
It is best to feed the sick person in their room when possible. Non-disposable food service items used should be handled with gloves and washed with hot water or in a dishwasher. You need to stay healthy so you can continue to serve the sick person in your home so disinfect often.
For more information about keeping your family healthy, visit the Pulaski County Extension Office.
Sometimes we find the shelves at our grocery stores a little bare these days. When this happens check to see what is available in your freezer and pantry. Perhaps you will have all the following items to make a delicious chili.
Sweet Potato Chili
15 ounce size sweet potatoes, do not drain
1 tablespoon chili powder
16 ounce size salsa
2-15 ounce cans black beans, do not drain
Water to achieve desired consistency
Optional garnishes
½ cup sour cream
Shredded cheddar cheese
Dried or fresh chopped cilantro
Combine sweet potatoes, chili powder and salsa in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to simmer and cook until heated through, stirring as needed.
Add beans with liquid and cook another 3 minutes to blend favors. Thin with water if needed. Heat through.
Serve with crackers, sour cream, cheese and cilantro on the side. This will make 8 - one cup servings.
