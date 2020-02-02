Weak calf syndrome (WCS) typically describes calves that are born alive, but lack normal vigor. As a result, many of these calves die shortly after birth. Often, affected calves cannot stand and nurse by themselves. If they do stand, they are very slow in getting up and often adopt a hunched posture. With intensive management, some weak calves may survive. In most cases, there are multiple factors contributing to WCS during gestation including sub-optimal dam nutrition, mineral deficiencies, and infectious diseases.
Optimal dam nutrition is the best management intervention to prevent WCS. Pre-partum nutrition is essential for preparing the calf for life outside the uterus. Up to 80 percent of fetal growth occurs in the last 60 days of gestation. Therefore, the dam needs adequate nutrition to support: 1) her own needs, 2) the tremendous growth of the fetus while in utero, and 3) additional nutrients to the calf so that it has enough reserves to be able to stand and nurse after birth.
Nutritional deficiencies in the dam could have detrimental effects on fetal growth and calf survival. Producers should have their winter forage evaluated to determine the nutritional quality. This is especially important in low quality forage such as corn stalks, late baled hay, and other products that are being utilized in today's production environment.
The deficiencies could include lack of energy, protein, and vitamins and minerals. Severe cold will increase cow maintenance requirements as they burn more calories to keep warm. A good rule of thumb is to manage the feeding program so that cows are at a body condition score (BCS) of 5 (6 for heifers) prior to calving. Heifers are more prone to producing weak calves and their BCS should be carefully monitored and adjusted if needed.
Protein is a critical nutritional component necessary for proper fetal development. Calves born from protein restricted dams have decreased calf vigor, decreased thermal heat production, and increased time lapse from birth to standing. Energy is also important for the fetal calf. Fat, supplies the energy needed for the calf to survive until adequate colostrum and subsequently milk is ingested.
However, producers should increase energy intake during extreme weather events. Producers need to adapt and feed their cows to fit the environmental conditions. It is important to recognize that although pregnant cows can be roughed through much of the winter, this practice should not include late gestation.
Selenium, manganese, and vitamin's A & E deficiencies can lead to WCS. Once supplementation starts, it will take approximately four to six weeks or longer to build adequate levels in the cow. Cows can store up to four months' supply of vitamin A in their livers when intake is plentiful from the carotene in green forage. Third trimester cows that are consuming low quality forage may need supplemental vitamin A & E. Vitamin E is only plentiful in green forage and is not stored in the liver as long as vitamin A. Adequate vitamin E is essential for muscle function.
Infectious causes of WCS include bovine viral diarrhea virus (BVDV) and leptospirosis. BVDV is capable of causing multiple congenital problems in calves. The particular problem seen in calves will depend on the stage of gestation the cow was in at the time of infection. Calves infected in-utero may show signs of hydrocephalous, immaturity," dummies", or generalized weakness. Calves that are stillborn without evidence of dystocia should be investigated by a veterinarian. If any of these organisms are suspected contact your veterinarian to ensure that the correct diagnostic samples are submitted and the test results are used to re-evaluate your herd health program.
Producers should also focus on good management practices during calving. In general, birth is a traumatic event for the calf and dystocia can further exacerbate existing problems. Dystocia calves will usually have decreased calf vigor, appear weaker at birth, and take longer to stand and nurse. Excessive hypoxia (low blood oxygen) during the birthing process can cause temporary or permanent injury to the central nervous system that may prevent normal activity such as standing or nursing.
A clean and dry calving environment helps the calf get off to a good start by reducing environmental stressors. A calf born into a cold, wet environment will have to spend more energy keeping itself warm before it ever has a chance to stand and nurse. If calves have not stood and nursed within four hours, colostrum should be fed to the calf either by milking out the dam or using a colostrum supplement.
Weak calf syndrome needs to be addressed well in advance of the calving season. WCS is easier and cheaper to prevent than correct. It is difficult to correct a WCS problem during the current calving season once it has been identified.
For more information contact the Pulaski County Extension Office. Information gathered from "Weak Calf Syndrome in Beef Cattle Herds" Iowa State University.
