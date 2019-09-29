Weaning Beef Calves

With fall fast approaching and harvest season in full swing something that is sometimes over looked this time of year is the weaning of spring born cattle. Weaning is the process of separating suckling offspring from their dams. Weaning is a management procedure applied by the herd manager. Cattle are herd animals, and their gregarious nature can lead to stress as a result of this separation. Managing the weaning process can aid in reducing stress for the animals and livestock managers.
Stress may be generally categorized as physical, environmental, nutritional, and social. Physical stress associated with weaning would include restraining the calves for vaccinating, castrating, dehorning, and other physical alterations. To minimize physical stress at weaning, castration and dehorning should be performed at a young age and prior to weaning. Vaccination prior to weaning will also improve calf immunity at weaning.
Environmental stress can be associated with introducing calves to new surroundings such as dry lot pens or new pastures. During weaning, stress can be minimized by moving the cows to a different location and leaving calves in the current, familiar pasture. Leaving calves in the pasture will require a fence that will prevent calves from jumping over or getting through gaps in the fence. Be sure to walk the entire fence to be certain no gaps exist that would allow calves to escape.
Weather or climatic conditions can also be a source of environmental stress. Weaning should be performed ideally during a period when no rain is in the forecast for the next three to five days. Also, avoid weaning during periods of extreme temperatures. Calves will be more active and walking for longer periods of time than normal during weaning, which can elevate body temperature. High ambient temperatures during weaning could increase the risk to heat stress. Shade should be provided in weaning areas to reduce heat stress when weaning in summer months. Excessive pacing can also increase dust if pens are dry. Daily soaking of dirt lots to reduce dust and cool dirt surfaces may be needed. Avoid weaning during periods when the difference between daytime high and night time lows varies more than 20 degrees. Research has shown that periods of large drops in temperature during fall combined with heavy fog and humidity can increase risk of respiratory disease.
Nutritional stress will occur immediately upon separation from the dam. Milk is a source of high quality protein, energy, and other nutrients for the calf. Milk production peaks two months after calving and decreases to weaning. As the calf approaches six to eight months of age, milk provides only a fraction of the nutrients needed for growth. Forages or other feedstuffs provide a greater proportion of nutrients near weaning. Thus, younger calves will have greater nutritional stress at weaning than older ones. Nutritional stress also is an outcome of reduced forage or feed intake for the first 48 to 72 hours post-weaning. Calves spend more time pacing and bawling than eating during this period, reducing nutrient intake.
As mentioned, cattle are herd animals, and their gregarious nature can lead to social stress when separated. The maternal bond is expected to wane over time. The younger the calves are at weaning, the greater the stress of separation is likely to be. This social stress can be even greater when combined with separation from herd mates. Weaning older calves first and young calves at a later date can be done if the manager chooses to wean twice. Weaning methods discussed below can also aid in reducing social stress.
Young calves can be exposed to multiple stressors that can negatively impact the immune system. For example, calves removed from their dams and transported immediately to market facilities would be exposed to stress from all of the categories mentioned above. The social stress imposed at the market facility would include being separated from herd mates into sale lots and then being commingled with calves from different herds after the sale. The livestock manager can reduce the stress at weaning with planning and management. Taking a Hazardous Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) approach to weaning focuses on identifying sources of potential stress and managing in a way that minimizes those stresses. Understanding these stress areas and planning for them will also reduce potential burdens on the manager that can be incurred during weaning time.
Calves are often weaned at 6 to 8 months of age. This is slightly younger than research would suggest for natural weaning, which occurs on average at 9 to 11 months of age. The typical calving season is nearly 100 days in length. Weaning a calf crop in most herds is conducted on a single day for all calves. This results in calves that may be near 250 days of age for the oldest and 150 days for the youngest. The wider the range in age at weaning, the greater the management challenges. Weaning at a young age is an option when conditions warrant. Calves may be weaned as early as 60 days of age, which is near the time the rumen is fully developed. Special consideration is needed for these early-weaned calves. The nutritional program must provide sufficient energy and protein to allow for adequate calf growth, which often requires concentrate or grain supplementation. Early weaning often occurs during periods of limited forage availability, such as drought conditions. Weaning greatly reduces nutrient needs for the cow and limits body condition loss.
For many, weaning in dry lot pens or pens near barns are preferred. The land area needed is less than if calves are weaned on pasture. Fifty to sixty square feet are recommended for weaning in pens within a barn or on concrete. Open lots should provide 100 to 200 square feet per calf and maybe greater depending on the amount of precipitation received. Weaning in dry lots will require harvested forages (hay, silage) and possibly grain supplements.
During the weaning period, the primary nutrition goal is to simply get the calves to eat. Dry, leafy grass or grass/ legume mix hay cut at a vegetative stage of maturity is recommended. The hay should not have mold or a musty odor that would discourage intake. Kentucky 31 tall fescue should be avoided at weaning, if possible. If Kentucky 31 tall fescue must be fed, offer second or third cuttings with minimal seed heads. Avoid bales that are extremely dense or tightly wrapped if feeding round bales. Calves should be able to easily consume hay from the bale.
A grain supplement may be offered to increase nutrient intake, especially protein and energy during this weaning period. The reduced intake during the first 24 to 72 hours after weaning will require a diet that is more nutrient dense. A supplement should contain 16 to 18 percent crude protein. Avoid the use of non-protein nitrogen (NPN) or urea in weaning supplements. The energy content of supplements offered during weaning can vary. The energy level should provide enough energy to sustain body weight during the period of low intakes.
However, caution should be exercised regarding the level of starch in the diet to avoid digestive upsets. Cereal grains such as corn, wheat, barley, and others can be utilized. Cereal grains, if processed, should be coarsely ground or rolled. Limiting cereal grains to around 50 percent of the total grain mix will lower the total starch content and limit the risk of acidosis and founder. Inclusion of coproduct feedstuffs containing highly digestible fiber and protein is a common practice today. Soybean hulls, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, rice bran, beet pulp, and similar feedstuffs can be added to provide energy and/or protein while adding little to no starch. Additional feedstuffs can be utilized to manage the risk of bloat and acidosis. Cottonseed hulls are commonly used as a source of fiber. Cottonseed hulls have been shown to stimulate intake of newly received feedlot calves. Whole oats are another valuable feedstuff for weaning diets as the husk provides fiber and the starch is degraded slower than other grains. Rice and peanut hulls provide nearly no feed value other than to dilute starch density in the diet. These feedstuffs are low in digestibility and the fiber particle size is too small to provide much stimulatory effect for rumination.
Understanding factors that lead to stress and managing to reduce stress will improve the health and performance of calves, as well as reduce stress on the manager. Weaning prior to marketing will reduce the stress imposed on calves and improve immunity. Calves that return to eating quickly after weaning will gain more weight and be heavier at marketing. Market pre-weaned calves in a manner that will capture the added value and improve the economic viability of the beef operation. For more information contact the Pulaski County Extension Office.
