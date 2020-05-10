What about the American Food Supply?

With all the questions floating around about the new normal and uncertainties from the COVID-19 outbreak one thing that we don't have to be worried about is the American food supply. Those involved in the agriculture industry have helped create an amazingly strong and safe supply chain the starts at the farm or ranch and ends at the dinner table.
The biggest problem that we are seeing in the agriculture industry right now in relation to food supply is waste. We have too much food and are having to destroy or dispose of some products because the producers have no demand especially with produce and dairy products. An easy way to look at this is the American food industry is broke up into 3 categories. The food service industry, Education, and those that eat at home. More than half of Americans get the majority of their food from the food service industry or restaurants, we just don't eat at home that much anymore. The education sector is one of the greatest consumers of dairy products that we have. So, when we shut down 2/3 of the consumption of agriculture products over night that is tough to recover from. Some producers have started moving towards packaging products for the grocery store instead of for the food service industry but that is a time consuming process that doesn't happen overnight.
One of the industries that we keep hearing about in the news is the meat packing industry. Here are some of the questions that have been raised over the past few weeks.
Can I get sick by handing food and/or meat packages if COVID-19 has contaminated the surface?
According to the FDA and USDA there is no evidence of COVID-19 being transmitted through food/meat packaging. In addition, according to the FDA, you do not have to wash your food containers to prevent COVID-19 infection. Never try to wash meat in the sink or spray/dip food products into chemicals commonly used for household cleaning. You should wash your hands or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol content as soon as you can after handling packages or leaving a retail establishment to be safe. Be sure to disinfect food preparation areas according to chemical manufacture recommendations.
Can COVID-19 be transmitted through imported food or packaging from COVID-19 positive countries?
According to the FDA and USDA there is no evidence of COVID-19 being transmitted through imported foods, meats, or packaging.
I'm hearing about meat plants being closed due to workers contracting COVID-19, will this cause meat shortages?
The meat industry is devoted to maintaining the supply chain. Although some plants have temporarily closed and others have slowed production, the meat industry began to prepare for interruptions in the supply chain once the coronavirus began to spread globally. Currently, the industry does not foresee any interruptions in the supply chain. Those meat processing plants that have closed are deep cleaning, beyond normal cleaning and sanitizing, as well as they are working the state and local health department to reopen as soon as it is safe. Consumers should not panic buy or stockpile meats, but maintain traditional buying patterns.
What is the meat industry doing to maintain the supply chain?
Overall total meat sales have declined, but retail sales have and continue to increase. The temporary closure of restaurants and other food service establishments have caused overall total meat sales to decline. Restaurant and food service meats are being transferred to meet the needs of retail grocery stores. In addition, the USDA-Food Safety and Inspection Service is working with the industry to help ensure that the supply chain remains intact and safe. Moreover, the meat industry as a whole, is working very hard to maintain the meat supply. Consumers can help the meat industry to maintain consistent supplies by avoiding panic buying or stockpiling.
The food industry, the USDA, and farmers are trying to maintain the supply chain. Understandably, the media is reporting on the meat plant closures and slowed production. Please understand everyone is trying to make sure safe, healthy food is available to consumers. Meat plants that have closed are testing employees for COVID-19, performing deep cleanings in the plant, instituting safety measures including Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and promoting social distancing, as well as working with state and local health departments to reopen as soon as possible.
Consumers can help by avoiding panic buying and stockpiling. Buy local products when you can. Just know that the American Food supply chain is strong. By working together, we can make sure there is plenty for everyone.
Information gathered from Dr. Gregg Rentfrow, University of Kentucky Dr. Jonathan Campbell, Pennsylvania State University, and Dr. Lyda Garcia, The Ohio State University.
