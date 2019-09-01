What's wrong with my taxus?

Taxus (yew) is a popular landscape shrub in Kentucky, but occasionally homeowners have difficulty growing yews in the landscape. Sometimes the problems associated with Taxus are related to infectious disease or insects. More frequently, however, the problem is due to adverse growing conditions.
There are numerous conditions that can cause Taxus to exhibit yellowing and browning. A thorough examination of the affected shrub, an investigation of the surrounding area and a knowledge of possible environmental stresses are often necessary to diagnose Taxus problems. Here are some common questions dealing with Taxus.
1. Question: Why are the tips of the branches of Taxus shrubs turning brown?
Answer: There are multiple causes for death of taxus shoot tips in the landscape and they range from disease to weather.
• Physical injury -- Taxus cannot tolerate much injury and is easily damaged. Children falling into the shrubs or snow and ice sliding off the roof into shrubs can cause injury. Bark torn from as little as one-third the circumference of a branch may cause the branch to die from that point all the way to the growing tip. Also, look for nursery tags wired to a branch which may eventually constrict its growth. Even termites, which can build their mud tunnels up the trunk and branches of Taxus, can kill parts of the shrub due to feeding activity. Injured branches often do not die immediately but dead branches may be evident the following summer. Dead twigs should be pruned back to healthy tissue.
• Twig blight diseases -- Cankers (dead, sunken areas) may be associated with various fungi. These fungal cankers can girdle twigs and branches, causing them to die back from the tip. Where canker disease is present, dead twigs should be pruned out and destroyed.
• Cold temperature injury -- Tender new growth in late spring or current season's growth in fall may show damage shortly after a frost. The plant usually grows out of this condition.
• Winter injury -- Symptoms become evident on older needles in spring, while new growth is unaffected. Damage may occur mainly on portions of the shrub exposed to prevailing winds. This condition occurs as the result of moisture lost from foliage on warm, windy days in winter. Because the ground is frozen, moisture cannot be replenished rapidly enough and needles dry out. Taxus should be watered as needed up until the ground freezes. Avoid planting Taxus on sites that are exposed to drying winter winds.
2. Question: Why are major branches or even the whole Taxus shrub turning yellow, then brown, and dying?
Answer: There are several causes for decline and death of Taxus in the landscape. They range from excess soil moisture to mechanical injury to the roots.
• Excessive soil moisture -- Where the shrub bed soil is poorly drained, where plants are overwatered, or where a downspout from the house empties into the bed, taxus plants often turn yellow, then brown and die. In a taxus hedge, it is usually the plant in the lowest part of the hedge that dies. Wet soil provides conditions favorable for root decay caused by the fungus Phytophthora. Infected roots will be brown and rotted; sometimes the disease progresses to and decays the lower trunk of the plant. When roots fail to function, the Taxus plant declines and eventually dies. Gardeners should avoid this "wet feet" condition by planting Taxus shrubs in well-drained sites away from a downspout.
• Unfavorable pH -- Taxus is often planted near ornamentals in the heath family (e.g. andromeda, azalea, laurel, rhododendron). Species in this group are considered "acid-loving" plants and prefer a soil pH of 4.5 to 5.5. Taxus, on the other hand, requires a less acid soil (pH 6.0 to 6.5). Fertilizers prepared specifically for plants in the heath family tend to make soil more acidic. This can cause nearby Taxus shrubs to turn yellow and die. Soil which is naturally too acidic will also cause problems. Gardeners will want to have shrub bed soil tested. Contact The Pulaski County Extension office for details on the correct procedure for collecting a soil sample.
• Transplant shock - This is stress the plant undergoes from moving the plant from one place to another. New transplants often pass through a period of shock, regardless of the care taken. However, by following correct cultural procedures for transplanting, this stress can be minimized. Planting too deeply is a common transplanting problem that must be avoided.
• Holes or ditches dug for gas and sewer lines or during home construction -- Digging within several feet of the shrub may damage roots that supply water and nutrients to the plant. Injured plants turn yellow, wilt and can eventually die. Even tunnels dug through the root zone by chipmunks or moles may damage roots sufficiently to cause top symptoms.
• Normal needle drop - During late summer or early fall, 3 to 5-year-old needles may suddenly turn yellow. Needles remain on the shrub for several weeks and then drop. This is a normal process and should not cause concern.
For more information on solving Taxus problems, call the Pulaski County Cooperative Extension Service office at 679-6361 and request 'ID-72 What's wrong with my Taxus?'. Visit us on the web at http://ces.ca.uky.edu/Pulaski/horticulture.
