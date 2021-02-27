What to do when you lose power

When Kentucky is slammed with winter weather, you might lose power for a period. Once the power returns, you may question whether your food is still safe to eat.
Generally, frozen food in a full refrigerator freezer or chest freezer will keep for about two days if the power goes out and you do not open the freezer door. It is important to note if the freezer is only half full, the food will only keep for one day without power. Refrigerated food will keep about four to six hours with no power. Opening the refrigerator or freezer doors lessens the time the food will safely keep.
Once the power returns, frozen food that has ice crystals or feels refrigerator-cold can be refrozen, but it may lose its nutrient content, color, texture, and flavor. Cook food that is completely thawed but still cold within 24 hours. Discard food with a strange odor or color, or food that is thawed and has risen above room temperature for two hours or more.
Never taste questionable food. If you have doubts about whether it is safe to eat, it is better to throw it out than risk a food-borne illness.
More information on food safety is available at the Pulaski County Extension office of the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service. (606-679-6361)
Macaroni and cheese may be your child's favorite foods. This is another way you can serve macaroni and cheese with added tuna and peas.
Easy Peasy Mac and Cheesy
16-ounce box of whole wheat shell or macaroni pasta
12 ounce can nonfat evaporate milk
8-ounce package mild or sharp shredded cheese
2 teaspoons garlic powder
1 tablespoons celery seed
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
5 ounce can water packed tuna drained
14 ounce can low sodium green peas, drained
Cook pasta and drain. Reserve ½ cup of pasta water in case cheese sauce gets too thick.
In a large saucepan heat milk, but do not bring to a boil. Add shredded cheese and stir until cheese is melted and milk is thickened. Add garlic powder, celery seed, salt, and pepper. Mix well. Add drained tuna, peas, and macaroni. Mix well and serve. Will make 6-1 cup servings.
