To what is President Trump referring when he vows to Make America Great Again? Is it:
-- When pinto beans were called "Soup Beans," a staff of life.
-- When milk and hot cornbread (crumbled in the milk) were staples at the family table.
-- When country eggs were candled at the store before selling.
-- When lard was sold in 25- and 50-pound stands.
-- When a loaf of white bread at the store was called "Light Bread." It could be bought in a twin loaf.
-- When air conditioning was raising the window, or using a funeral home fan at Sunday meeting.
-- When a large front porch with a swing was a gathering place for neighbors at dusk.
-- When kids played "Hide and Seek" and "Kick the Can."
-- When a man made about $4,494 a year, paid about $20,000 for his house, $2,500 for his Ford, and roughly 27 cents a gallon to fill 'er up at the gas pump.
-- When Sunday driving was a major form of entertainment.
-- When a card in your front window told the ice delivery man how much ice you wanted. (Before electric refrigerators, block ice would last 5 to 7 days in a well-insulated icebox even in 90-plus-degree weather. A pan beneath the icebox caught drippings from melting ice. The ice man opened the kitchen door, walked in and put a block of ice in the icebox).
-- When health books at school said a person should take a bath twice a week.
-- When grandma made homemade lye soap for bathing and washing.
-- When baths in winter were taken in a washtub behind the stove, and in summer, in the creek down below the house.
As we continue to turn pages of The Commonwealth and The Somerset Journal, weekly predecessors of the Commonwealth Journal, let's look at some of the happenings in Somerset and Pulaski County during the wondrous 1950s:
CITY BUDGET
APPROVED
The 1957 budget for the city of Somerset shows a total anticipated revenues of $171,500 from all sources and budgeted expenditures set at $178,235.92. The difference will be made up with revenue left over from 1956. (Recently approved Somerset budget totaled $65 million).
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMING
Somerset City Council at it first January meeting in 1957 authorized a sewer line built to the property under option by General Electric Company for an industrial plant. (Somerset General Electric Glass Plant, located off University Drive, began production in 1959 and closed in August 2017. GE's Somerset Glass Plant and Lexington Lamp Plant both closed because the lighting industry has seen a major technology pivot from traditional lighting products made at the plants).
BELOVED SCOUTMASTER DIES
Chester Kaiser, a retired Southern Railway machinist and scoutmaster of Troop 79, dies at Somerset City Hospital after a lingering illness.
JUDGE TARTAR CHARGES GRAND JURY
Circuit Court Judge Roscoe C. Tartar delivers his charge to the Pulaski Grand Jury as Circuit Court opens its January term. Judge Tartar admonished the jurors to investigate lawlessness in the county, paying particular attention to illegal liquor traffic, slaughter on the highways and desertion of children by their parents. (Judge Tartar's charge to the grand jury was a big local news event during the 1950s).
HERBERT TODD SEEKS REELECTION
"For the past year I have served as your county judge and was reelected in the fall of 1956 for the additional year of the unexpired term. After careful and sincere consideration I have decided to offer myself as a candidate for re-nomination and reelection to the office of county judge for the full term of four years." -- Herbert Todd.
CHAMBER
PRESIDENT
INSTALLED
Victor Sams, Somerset insurance agent, is installed as president of Somerset Chamber of Commerce during the organization's annual banquet at the Hotel Beecher. Jack Goldenberg, retiring president, handed over the gavel to Sams.
CHANEY ENTERS RACE FOR JAILER
A.W. Chaney, Ano, a deputy for Sheriff Jim Jasper and Gilmore Phelps, announces his candidacy for nomination and election as county jailer.
SOCIAL NOTES
Mrs. Mattie B. Reid entertained with a dinner party Friday, January 18 at her home on West Mt. Vernon Street. It was in celebration of the fifth birthdays of her twin granddaughters, Eliza and Jessica Wrenn. Covers were arranged for 20.
CANDIDATE FOR COUNTY ATTORNEY
Charles C. Adams, practicing attorney in Pulaski County since 1954, announces his candidacy for the office of county attorney subject to the Republican primary May 28, 1957.
PULASKI WINS
Bob Randall's Pulaski County Maroons down Roy Holt's Shopville Tigers 74 to 65 in a rescheduled game at the Shopville gym.
POLICE CARS
ARRIVE
Two new police cars, ordered by Somerset City Council in December, arrived yesterday and are being serviced and equipped with radios. Police Chief Harold Catron said the cars are expected to be placed in service the last of the week.
AUTOMOBILE
LICENSES ISSUED
Sales of automobile licenses picked up this week at the county clerk's office with nearly 2,000 licenses sold so far this year. Although deadline for buying the licenses is March 1, County Clerk Darrell Hall said the last two or three weeks before the deadline will find people waiting in line. (The state has since set birth months as license deadlines avoiding long lines at the clerk's office).
VACATION
PARADISE
Lake Cumberland was visited by 2,466,016 people during 1956, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. (Gates at Wolf Creek Dam were closed in late December 1950 and the impoundment was filled during a rainy season in 1951).
To those of us who remember the 1950s, it was a time when dreams came true; when World War II was becoming a distant memory; when freedoms where our most precious treasures; when a COVID-19 pandemic shutdown was incomprehensible.
But, as employed in a speech by Abraham Lincoln before he became the 16th president: "It is said an Eastern monarch once charged his wise men to invent him a sentence, to be ever in view, and which should be true and appropriate in all times and situations. They presented him the words: 'And this, too, shall pass away.'"
So shall Covid-19.
