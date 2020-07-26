Where's Wally Cat?

Looking for something to do with the kids? Try the Extension Service's Wally Cat Scavenger Hunt!
Throughout the county starting on July 27 through August 10, Wally Cat can be found in windows and other places throughout the area. Be on the lookout! Tag us in photos with Wally on Facebook. #whereswallycat
Find Wally to receive a Wally Cat Go Bag! Bags include a Wally Cat apron, water bottle, coloring pages, along with other fun items!
When you find Wally, take a picture of you with Wally and email that picture to margie.hernandez@uky.edu to receive your bag. Bags can be picked up at the Pulaski County Extension Office.
This summer looks a little different for us all! But it's important to continue to get outdoors and move for our mental and physical health. The Pulaski County Cooperative Extension Service along with the Nutrition Education Program are here to help with the beloved Wally Cat!
The superhero wildcat is here to motivate youth to "Eat smart to play hard. Eat fruits and veggies." Wally Cat activities and accompanying educational programs allow University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service personnel to help Kentuckians make wise choices to improve their health.
With free resources and educational classes to help achieve and maintain a healthy lifestyle, the Nutrition Education Program helps families with food resource management and healthy eating in a supportive environment.
