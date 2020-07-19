White tapped to lead local Alzheimer's Association

Shannon White, a nonprofit executive with more than 20 years of experience in both public and private sector leadership roles, has been named executive director of the Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, effective July 13, 2020. White will provide strategic direction and administrative oversight for the chapter, which employs 13 individuals and provides service and education programs for individuals, families, caregivers and professionals dealing with Alzheimer's disease in 125 counties covering most of Kentucky as well as Jeffersonville and Evansville, Indiana.
"Her leadership will enable continued growth and her fresh perspectives will infuse the chapter with new energy as we continue in our commitment to ensure quality care and support and accelerate local and global research efforts, said Bari Lewis, chapter director of community outreach. "We are so happy to welcome Shannon to the Association."
Prior to joining the Alzheimer's Association, White founded Dress for Success Louisville and was the President of Shine! Consulting where she worked with a myriad of nonprofit organizations, both large and small across Kentucky. For the past three years, she served as the Vice President of Marketing & External Affairs for Seven Counties Services expanding awareness of mental health and addiction services across the region.
White replaces DeeAnna Esslinger who served the local chapter for nearly 15 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.