Why people should eat more plants and less meat

Research that followed over 37,000 middle-aged Americans showed that those who ate the most plant protein were 27% less likely to die of any cause and nearly 30% less likely to diet of coronary heart disease than those who consumed the least amount of plant protein.
Swapping red and processed meats with lean chicken, turkey, fish, and plant proteins is a quick start to improve your diet, according to experts.
Soybeans (edamame), chickpeas, lentils and other legumes, tofu, tempeh, nuts, seeds, and whole grains such as quinoa are good sources of plant proteins. Broccoli and peas also contain a bit more protein than other vegetables.
According to Dr. Frank Hu, chair of the department of nutrition at Harvard University's T.H. Chan School of Public Health, more benefits are seen when plant-based protein sources replace red and processed meats.
More Plants, Less Cow
No one said you have to be vegan to live longer, but reducing red and processed meats and full-fat dairy foods is a good start for increased longevity. Below are some tips to get more plants on your plate:
• Start with Meatless Monday... then try tofu Tuesday, etc.
• Treat meat as a "treat" and don't eat it every week.
• Add beans or lentils to soups and salads or whip them into dips.
• Try black bean or veggie burgers instead of beef.
• Skip the chips and cookies. Try with nuts or seeds instead.
• Add a pile of peppers to pasta or rice dishes.
• Include sliced onions or chopped spinach in grain bowls.
• Enjoy seasonal or frozen fruit for dessert.
By Lisa Andrews, MEd, RD, LD
A great recipe to try as you incorporate more veggies into your diet is: Fresh Corn Salad
Ingredients: 5 ears fresh corn
½ cup diced red onion
3 tablespoons cider vinegar
3 tablespoons olive oil
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
½ cup freshly chopped basil
Shuck and remove silks from corn. In a large pot of boiling water, cook the corn for 4 minutes. Drain. Cool by immersing in ice water. When corn has cooled, cut the kernels off the cob. Toss the kernels in a large bowl with the red onion. Combine vinegar, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Pour over corn and gently toss. Chill to allow flavors to blend. Just before serving, add fresh basil.
This is even great for those spring gatherings or summer cook outs!
Be sure to join us at the office for a beginner friendly paint class where you will paint a lovely beach scene on April 23rd 1pm to 6 pm. Also, we have a card making class on the 25th at 10 am. You can also come learn more about photography on April 26th at 6 pm. There are so many opportunities here within our office. All you need to do is call the office and RSVP for the event you wish to attend. You can reach us at 606-679-6361.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.