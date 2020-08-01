'Why wear a face mask'

The Kentucky Governor has requested that most people need to be wearing face masks when they leave home and are going out into public places. Some local stores are also enforcing this rule, as everyone needs to be working on preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus. There is currently no vaccine to prevent the coronavirus disease and is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person. The cloth face cover is meant to protect you and other people by covering the mouth and nose.
Wearing a face mask is especially important if you are running essential errands, going into the office or workplace, and in settings where it may be difficult to keep a physical distance of 6 feet. Everyone should wear a cloth face cover in public settings and when around people who don't live in your household, and especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious and incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance. Do not use a facemask meant for a healthcare worker. Currently, surgical masks and N95 respirators are in critical supplies and should be reserved for healthcare workers and other first responders. Continue to try to keep about 6 feet between yourself and others and observe these markings when waiting in a line.
Remember to always cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow and do not spit. COVID-19 can be spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs. Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing any symptoms.
Throw used tissues in the trash. Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, clean your hands with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Wash your hands often with soap and water and especially after you have been in a public place, after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
It's especially important to wash your hands before eating or preparing food, before touching your face, and after using the restroom. If you are caring for someone sick take time to wash your hands often.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily at your work site, and in your home. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks. If surfaces are dirty, clean them. Use detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection. Then, spray with a household disinfectant. Most common EPA-registered household disinfectants will work.
Be alert for symptoms of COVID-19. Watch for fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms. Take your temperature if symptoms develop. Don't take your temperature within 30 minutes of exercising or after taking medications that could lower your temperature, like acetaminophen.
Inside your home avoid close contact with people who are sick. If possible, maintain 6 feet between the person who is sick and other household members. Outside your home put 6 feet of distance between yourself and people who don't live in your household. (This is about 2 arms' length.) Keeping distance from others is especially important for those who are at higher risk of getting very sick.
Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program food coupons are available to those people that qualify and can be picked up on the third floor of the Pulaski County Court House. These vouchers of $28 can be used only at the Somerset Farmer's Market site in the county. The Somerset Market, located on South Highway 27 near the Mall, is opened each Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8:00 until 2:00.
The Lake Cumberland Farmers Market, located uptown in their new building, is opened on Saturdays from 8:00 to 2:00 and on Tuesday and Thursday afternoon from 1:00 to 7:00. While shopping at the Farmers' Market, take the time to pick up a free Farmers' Market Shopper's Guide that is filled with delicious recipes, and other single recipes available to you. You can also pick up recipes and the Farmers Market Shopper's Guide at the Pulaski County Extension Office. We also have free Canning Publications and will check your pressure canner gauge lid free of charge.
Remember to shop early at the Farmers Market to get the produce you are looking for. Fresh corn, cabbage, tomatoes, green beans, and squash are just a few of the items you will find at the market. We can use cabbage to make several dishes, including Cole slaw, cooked cabbage, and cabbage soup. Try this scalloped cabbage recipe.
Scalloped Cabbage
4 cups shredded cabbage
2 cups hot water
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
1 cup milk
1 cup Shredded Cheddar Cheese
2 tablespoons melted butter
3/4 cup bread or cracker crumbs
Place cabbage in 2 cups of boiling water and cook until cabbage is soft; drain and add 1 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon pepper; place the cooked cabbage in a greased 2-quart casserole dish; set aside.
In a saucepan, heat oil over medium heat. Stir in flour, ½ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper; cook until bubbly; gradually stir in milk; cook and stir until thickened. Fold in cheese and pour over cabbage. Combine breadcrumbs and melted butter; sprinkle on top of cabbage. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees 20 to 30 minutes or until bubbly and brown. Serve immediately.
