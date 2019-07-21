With more than a little help from his wife, a Wayne County man snapped a unique photograph that proved to be a $100 award winner. Denny Longsworth's picture of a colorful landscape peeking through morning fog took top honors in the annual Nash Black Photography Awards.
The contest is sponsored by Somerset Community College's Fruit of the Lens Photograph Club and SCC's PRIDE Club. This year's theme was "Dawn & Dusk: The Golden Hours."
Longsworth said his wife, Gayla, was on her way to work from their home in Frazer when she saw that "the fog that morning was perfect." She called her husband and told him he should come take a picture.
"As usual, I did as ordered," Longsworth said, "and found ground hugging fog we had wanted to capture for quite some time." This is the second consecutive year that Longsworth has captured top honors in the contest.
All seven winners of the contest were recognized SCC's Earth Day Celebration on Sunday, April 28. The event was held at the Somerset Campus. Club president, SCC student Nikki Duncan, noted that "because of the quality of the (39) photos submitted, the judged had a very difficult time selecting the winners.
Other winners recognized were:
• Svetlana Patterson of Berea, Ky., second place and $50 for her photo, "Misty March Morning in Kentucky."
• Stephanie Jones of Ratcliff, Ky., third place and $25 for her photo, "Come Sail Away."
• Linda Alsip of Nancy, Ky., fourth place and $15 for her photo, "Sunrise and Chicken."
• Phyllis Gooch of Somerset, Ky., honorable mention for her photo, "Good Night Canon."
• Van Back of Monticello, Ky., honorable mention for his photo, "Rosebud at Sunrise."
• Angie Lee of Liberty, Ky., honorable mention for her photo, "All Is Well..."
The Nash Black Photography Awards recognize founding members of the photography club Irene Back and Ford Nashett. The couple write under the pen name "Nash Black." The mission of Fruit of the Lens Photography Club is to provide a setting where SCC students, staff, faculty can come together to share digital images and discuss photography.
For more information on the club, visit their Facebook page, or to join the club, email cindy.burton@kctcs.edu.
