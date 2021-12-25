Fruiting trees and shrubs are in high demand for color during the drab winter months. The wonderful world of plants gives us a lot of options in the category of fall/winter fruit.
It's not for just selfish reasons that we need to plant trees/shrubs with fruits. We also need to think of the birds which love to eat fruit.
Here's my list of the top 8 fruit producers:
1. Winterberry holly (Ilex verticillata) - These are deciduous hollies, which means that yes, they do lose their leaves. But this allows the berries to take center stage. Berries are orange/red, one cultivar has gold berries. As with all hollies, you need the females for the fruit, but you need a few males to pollinate them. The best thing about these berries is that they persist.
2. Beautyberry (Callicarpa spp.) - Beautyberry is a smallish shrub which can be cut back pretty hard each year to keep it in bounds. Fruit of C. americana are fuschia-colored. C. dichotoma plants produce a sparkly, lilac-purple berry in the fall. 'Lactea' and 'Albifructus' produces white berries.
3. Possumhaw (Ilex decidua) - Since I. verticillata and its better cultivars have come along, this one has gone by the wayside. It's a little more unkempt, a little more raggedy than its cousin. Although I still prefer I. verticillata, this one is OK. Several good cultivars ('Warren's Red', 'Finch's Gold', etc) offering both yellow and red-fruited selections.
4. Winter King hawthorn (Crataegus viridis 'Winter King') - small tree with a vase-shaped habit. Actually, pretty common out there overall. Outstanding fruit for winter.
5. Firethorn (Pyracantha coccinea) - Firethorn is one of those plants you love but hate. Its thorns remind you every single time you get near it that it means business. But for fruit that is in-your-face bright and beautiful, firethorn should be in your landscape.
6. Red or Black Chokeberry (Aronia arbutifolia and A. melanocarpa) - Red chokeberry produces bright red fruit that the birds don't tend eat (thus the name, chokeberry). The leaves turn brilliant red in the fall rivaling some better known, invasive plants (burning bush). 'Brilliantissima' is the best known cultivar of red chokeberry and grows to 6-8' tall. There are some very new selections of black chokeberry out, namely Low Scape MoundTM and Ground HogTM. Black chokeberry has white flowers, colors up red in the fall, and produces black fruit. It's worth giving either of these native plants a try.
7. Staghorn sumac (Rhus typhina) - many of you only appreciate this plant when you're driving during the winter since road cuts harbor many of these. But I've included it on my list since there are now some nice cultivars, in particular 'Laciniata' and Tiger Eyes. Look those up, you'll be surprised. Spiky clusters of hairy red fruits dominate the plant at this time of year.
8. Viburnums -- oh, the viburnums! Plant viburnums! There are many, many species and many, many that have exceptional fruit. Birds do prefer their fruit over other plants so enjoy them while they last. See the table below for more information on the best fruiting viburnums. Most viburnums have exceptional flowers as well.
One last caveat regarding viburnum species - they tend to be self-unfruitful which just means that you'll be apt to get more berries if you have several planted together.
For more information, call the Pulaski County Extension office at 679-6361.
