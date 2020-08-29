Winter Weather furcast next Week

Friends, I ain't never seed nothin' lak hit an' your humble reporter has got a bal spot a'top my haid as big as a dinner plate.
Sumetime nex week, if'n I kin git my haid together, I'm gonna mak my annual WINTER WEATHER FURCAST. I'm gonna tell you'ins how many snows deep 'nough to trak a rabbit we'ins is gonna suffer thrugh an' how much sto'wood you'ins is gonna hafta cut to git thrugh the winter. While you'ins is at hit, you'ins mite as well kut sume kindlin'.
Friends, this is a speshul survice. No other publekation goes out on a limb whin hit's 90 in the shade an' maks sich a on the spot weather predickshion. I don't git no thanks neither. My detrakters may fun 'uv me an' thurten to ride me out 'uv town on a rail if'n I miss my snow kount.
They sez I ain't very bright neither. I bin told my Momma dresses me funny., an' I kan't spel nothin'.
Your humble reporter is gittin' so old I kan't hardly see nothin' and I kan't even hear myself belch, so I needs as much holp as I kin git frum by bevy 'uv weather watchers.
I still needs a ree'port about wully wurms. I ain't seed a one. You'ins noes blak on a wully wurms bak tells how cold the winter is gonna be. Watch whichaway the wully wurm is crawlin' to. If'n hit's heddin' south, hits bad nues, an' if'n hit tryin' to git in the house, you'ins better git under the kivvers.
I've told you'ins a'fore, after they bilt 'em big wide rodes all over Pulaski County wully wurms kan't crall a'crost the highways without gittin' squsshed by a big truck.
I rekon the same thang has happened to our tumblebugs. I ain't seed a tumblebug since they blaktopped all the country rodes in Pulaski County. Tumblebugs lak'd to push a ball 'uv cow do-do down a dusty kountry rode, but thar ain't no whur now fur 'em to go.
Hit mite be these pollytishians is usin' so much cow pooh-pooh in their 'lection speeches thar ain't nothin' left fur the tumblebugs.
Friends, whin I gits to be pressydint, I'm gonna git me a lode 'uv creek gravel and put hit on these county rodes. If'n you'ins voted fur me, I may put a lode 'uv gravel on the rode in frunt 'uv you'ins house.
I ain't gonna sind you'ins no stim'u'luss chek lak The Donald do, but I'm gonna raze the minimum wage to 10 cents a hour so you'ins kin buy you'ins chewin' tobakker.
'Mlember, if'n you'ins wanna Mal AmaryKerr Grate A'gin, Vote Humble Fur Pressydint. Whin I'm pressydint, you'ins kin keep your double-barrel loded an' shoot any fox that cumes 'round your chiken house, I don't kare whut 'em Demmerkrats say.
