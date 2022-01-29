WKU student earns Gilman Scholarship for study abroad

A Somerset native is among 19 Western Kentucky University students to earn the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship for study abroad in the October 2021 application cycle, more than all other Kentucky institutions combined. This reflects a 95% selection rate for WKU applicants who worked with the Office of Scholar Development to prepare applications.
The Gilman Scholarship broadens the student population that studies or interns abroad by supporting undergraduates who might not otherwise participate due to financial constraints. The 19 recipients in this application cycle earned scholarships totaling $91,000.
Sebastian Tingle of Somerset is the son of Misty and David Tingle. A film production and performing arts major, he is pursuing a career in set or production design in film and theater. He earned the scholarship to study in the United Kingdom in summer 2022.
The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly altered the operations of the scholarship program and the study abroad programs it funds. Recipients whose study abroad plans are interrupted by travel restrictions are able to defer awards to study abroad programs that begin before October 31, 2022, or apply funding to alternative programs, including credit-bearing virtual international opportunities.
All of the students recognized worked with Lindsey Houchin in the Office of Scholar Development at WKU to prepare their Gilman applications and with advisors in the Office of Study Abroad and Global Learning to find the best study abroad program to fit their goals.
The next Gilman Scholarship application cycle closes on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Students interested in studying or interning abroad during these terms may apply: Summer 2022, Fall 2022, Academic Year 2022-2023, Winter 2023 and Spring 2023.
Interested students are encouraged to work with the Office of Scholar Development at WKU and the Office of Study Abroad and Global Learning in early February 2022.
